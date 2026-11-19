A township resident filmed their neighbourhood glowing with festive string lights along a dusty residential street at dusk

The video, posted on TikTok on 18 November, quickly resonated with South Africans who said it showed unity in black communities

Viewers compared the display to well-known festive streets, saying township residents deserve the same Christmas magic

A video of a South African township street decorated with Christmas lights has struck a chord with Mzansi. TikToker @kagisomphephu4 posted the clip on 18 November. It was filmed from inside a moving vehicle as it drove slowly through a residential street at dusk.

Christmas lights in a township impressed South Africa. Image: @kagisomphephu4

Source: TikTok

String lights lined the roadside homes and compound walls on both sides. They created a warm, festive glow along what appears to be an unpaved kasi road.

The video by @kagisomphephu4 let the lights do the talking. What made the clip resonate so widely was the simplicity of it. Township residents had come together to bring the kind of festive decoration typically associated with wealthier suburbs into their own streets. The sense of community effort behind the display moved many who watched. Some reflected on their own neighbourhoods and what it would mean for children to grow up with memories like these. Watch the video that has Mzansi feeling festive:

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Mzansi applauds festive kasi lights

South Africans flooded the comments on @kagisomphephu4's TikTok with warmth:

@ShaunTDawg wrote:

"Eskom must know about this."

@thabo said:

"We need this kind of people in our community, big love."

@Pretty commented:

"Even the kids won't forget."

@Kholo P Math shared:

"Lawley Street vibes 👌🏾🥹❤️ This is beautiful, it shows unity."

@Sunflower 🌻 added:

"I love seeing black neighbourhoods doing this hle. In my hood, we don't get along, so the kids won't experience this 😩😔😂"

@Matilda Manguru said:

"We drove to Waterkloof Lawley Street to watch Christmas lights. I'm sooo happy that even us darkies can do it ko Kasi tsa rena. I love this"

@Mitch wrote:

"I love this community. ❤️🇿🇦 Festive vibes. 🎄🧑‍🎄🔔"

Other Briefly News stories about SA townships

A Limpopo TikTok creator (@mmbudzeninobleram) racked up 270,000 views in October 2024 after filming a drive-through of Seshego showcasing newly built and under-construction township mansions, sparking widespread praise for Black wealth and local builders while prompting sharp pushback against a commenter who dismissed the properties as having "value dololo."

A viral Facebook photo shared in October 2025 showing a towering white double-storey mansion built directly between two modest, unrenovated RDP houses ignited fierce online debate over neighbour privacy, blocked views, and township property laws.

A group of township men left South Africans in stitches in a viral November 2025 TikTok video by @cpt_stekzana after attempting to relocate an entire pre-built shack.

Source: Briefly News