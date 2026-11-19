Braai Witness News shared a comedy skit of a creator who bears a striking resemblance to Springbok scrum coach Daan Human

The creator mimicked Human's famous press conference dodge, swapping rugby politics for steak, chops, and braaibroodjies

South Africans in the comments could not stop laughing, calling it a brilliantly proud South African skit

A humorous man had Mzansi laughing after recreating Daan Human's diplomatic press conference dodge with a braai twist. Image: Braai Witness News

Source: Facebook

A South African content creator channelled his inner Springbok scrum coach and had the whole country in stitches in the process. Braai Witness News posted the comedic skit on Facebook on 18 November 2026. The creator, who bears a striking resemblance to Springbok scrum coach Daan Human, sat in front of a glowing braai fire dressed in a green Springboks jersey and a bucket hat, oversized tongs in hand.

The skit that stopped South Africa in its tracks

The timing was no accident. The video landed in the middle of the Rassie Erasmus ban controversy, which had rugby fans divided and media asking hard questions. When an off-camera voice asked whether he stood behind Erasmus's controversial post-match comments, the creator did exactly what the real Daan Human did at the press conference: nothing. He politely sidestepped the entire conversation.

Mimicking Daan's exact cadence, hand gestures, and deadpan tone, he claimed he had no idea there had even been a press conference. His only concern, he insisted, was the braai. He described himself as purely a "braai guy" whose weekly calendar revolved around Klein Saterdag (Wednesday braai) and the main event on Saturday, where his focus stayed firmly on steak, chops, and braaibroodjies.

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Watch the skit that broke the internet in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi could not get enough

The skit struck a nerve with South Africans who recognised both the spot-on impression and the very South African instinct to solve everything around a fire. Viewers praised the creator's uncanny resemblance to Human, his deadpan delivery, and the bucket hat that sealed the whole look. See the Daan Human braai skit that had South Africa laughing

Here is what South Africans had to say in the comments:

@Leigh Van Wiesse:

"It's the hat for me 😂."

@Rene Parsadh:

"Brilliant, can't stop laughing 😂🥳🤣."

@Karen Lowe:

"Man, I love being South African! Brilliant 😄."

@Deon Botha:

"Daan, my hero. Nice one 🏉."

@Jonathan Williams:

"Yes, you are cool under pressure."

@Sam Dyn Tan:

"As a Welshman, I love Rassie; he's saying what we all think."

Other articles about Rassie Erasmus' stadium ban

A content creator calmly challenged World Rugby over Rassie Erasmus's six-match ban, urging the governing body to answer tough questions about player safety and officiating consistency rather than silencing coaches.

Briefly News reported that former Springbok captain Victor Matfield called Rassie Erasmus's six-match ban sad news and acknowledged his frustration about inconsistent refereeing, while backing the well-drilled Springboks to perform even without their coach in the stadium.

reported that former Springbok captain Victor Matfield called Rassie Erasmus's six-match ban sad news and acknowledged his frustration about inconsistent refereeing, while backing the well-drilled Springboks to perform even without their coach in the stadium. Minister Gayton McKenzie threw his support behind Rassie Erasmus following his six-match suspension, hoping the coach's outburst brings greater fairness to rugby.

Source: Briefly News