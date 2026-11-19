Clifton School matric students in Durban marked their final school year with a beloved 18-year tradition on 13 October 2026

Drone footage captured the graduating class forming a circle in the school pool before jumping in together to celebrate Matric Valedictory Day

South Africans online were moved by the milestone moment, with many sharing memories of their own school farewell traditions

A group of Durban matric students marked the end of their school journey in the most memorable way possible. On 13 October 2026, Clifton School's graduating class took part in an 18-year tradition as part of their Valedictory Day celebrations, and the footage captured the hearts of thousands of South Africans online.

Clifton School matrics shared their war cry. Image: @clifton_durban

Source: TikTok

Drone footage shared by @clifton_durban shows the matrics gathering in the school swimming pool, forming a large circle before launching into a joyful, splashing celebration. The on-screen text reads "Matric Valedictory Day 2026."

The pool jump is not a new idea for Clifton School. The tradition has been part of the school's matric farewell culture for 18 years, making it one of the most anticipated moments in the school calendar. For the class of 2026, it marked the symbolic close of their time at the school before they head into their final exams.

The video by @clifton_durban captured the war cry the boys performed together in the water, full of energy and brotherhood, before the splashing began in earnest. Watch the Clifton School matrics take the plunge on their Valedictory Day below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi celebrates milestone moment

South Africans in the comments section were swept up in nostalgia and pride:

@Chantell said:

"I remember my son 🥺🥺💚 Glenwood old boy… All the best in your exams."

@Zama Cele wrote:

"Oh man, good luck boys 🥰 Reminded of DHS, loved the culture."

@Baby shoes commented:

"Clifton and swimming 🏊"

@♥️♥️✨️✨️ shared:

"This is where I need my kids to be."

@Nuggets 👄 said:

"Wow. I like schools like this for my son."

@~Tyrone• added:

"Our red, black, white brothers ❤️🖤🤍"

@None of your business reflected:

"When school is when you peak."

Other Briefly News stories on viral South African school war cries

A TikTok video posted by @baphe_arts1 in May 2025 racked up over 135,000 views in a single day after capturing two young boys of different races leading their uniformed Port Elizabeth classmates in a passionate, rhythmic Zulu war cry, leaving South Africans with goosebumps and sparking praise for youth unity and Ubuntu.

Student council members from Durban’s Gelofte Skool had social media in stitches in early 2026 with a haka-style Afrikaans war cry celebrating South African favourites like lighting a braai fire, making jaffles and tomato-onion-cheese braaibroodjies, and dipping Ouma rusks in tea, delighting viewers with what commenters dubbed "good boere humour."

Ahead of crowning Parktown Boys' High School the overall winner of their R20,000 War Cry Championship in April 2026, 5FM and Standard Bank spotlighted the top five all-girls contenders, Jeppe High School for Girls, Parktown High School for Girls, Holy Rosary School for Girls, St Stithians Girls' College, and Durban's Maris Stella, sparking spirited online support from learners and alumni.

Source: Briefly News