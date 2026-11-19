NERSA admitted in the Pretoria High Court that it approved flawed 2025/26 electricity tariffs for five major South African municipalities without properly verifying their figures.

Consumers and businesses in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay, Emfuleni, and Madibeng are entitled to refunds.

AfriForum warned that while postpaid account holders can easily be credited, everyday prepaid customers risk getting the short end of the stick

Millions of households across five major local municipalities are owed electricity refunds after NERSA admitted to approving flawed tariffs. Image: Viktor Cvetkovic / Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Power users in five major South African municipalities are owed money back after the country's energy watchdog admitted it greenlit flawed electricity rates without double-checking the maths. In a Pretoria High Court session on 9 November 2026, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) acknowledged that the 2025/26 power charges approved for Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay, Emfuleni, and Madibeng—home to Brits and Hartbeespoort—relied on faulty data provided by those local councils.

Municipalities push back despite Eskom arrears

While the court challenge was brought forward by major industrial power users—including Coega Steels, Mpact, and Autocast SA—NERSA rejected a proposal to limit refunds solely to the companies involved in the lawsuit. Instead, the regulator argued that every electricity customer in the five affected municipalities was unlawfully overcharged and deserves reimbursement, proposing that tariff corrections be phased in over several years to avoid bankrupting local councils.

Four of the five municipalities, according to local publication MyBroadband, still have overdue bulk electricity debt owed to Eskom despite charging residents excessive rates—with Johannesburg standing as the only exception after settling its R5.25-billion Eskom bill in August 2026. Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni strongly opposed the refund applications in court, insisting it simply cannot afford to pay customers back. In Nelson Mandela Bay, business tariffs were found to be 76% higher than the actual cost for the metro to supply power.

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Four of the five affected municipalities still have overdue bulk electricity debt with Eskom despite overcharging their customers. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

Prepaid customers risk getting the short end of the stick

Civil rights organisation AfriForum, which previously won legal challenges against NERSA for approving municipal tariff hikes without mandatory cost-of-supply studies, warned that implementing the refunds will trigger an administrative nightmare.

AfriForum's head of local government affairs, Morné Mostert, explained that while municipalities can easily credit monthly postpaid municipal accounts, tracing and refunding prepaid electricity users is far more complicated. Because lower- and middle-income households rely heavily on prepaid meters, Mostert cautioned that everyday working South Africans risk being left behind when refunds are rolled out.

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Source: Briefly News