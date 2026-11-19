Miss SA appeared on TikTok without makeup in a candid day-in-the-life vlog filmed on 18 November 2026

She reflected on her journey to the crown, saying she believes the crown chooses its custodian

South Africans flooded the comments, saying her natural look represents the majority of SA women

Miss SA stunned with her make-up-free look. Image: @tiyani_m

Source: TikTok

Miss SA left South Africa speechless. A TikTok vlog posted on 18 November 2026 showed the beauty queen completely bare-faced, and the internet could not stop talking about it.

The clip, shared by the current Miss SA, Tiyani Makamu, blended selfie-style talking segments, candid getting-ready footage, and a sit-down interview branded with Channel Africa overlays. What caught viewers off guard was how effortlessly radiant she looked without a trace of make-up.

In the video, Tiyani spoke openly about what it means to step into a role as big as Miss SA. She said:

"Could you even be prepared for a moment like this? I don't think you can ever be prepared for a moment like this. You just need to avail yourself to it and step into whatever it is it requires of you."

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View the TikTok video below:

The crown chooses its custodian

She went further, sharing her personal philosophy on what it means to hold the title. She said:

"I'm a big believer in the Crown choosing its custodian. So you just step into it."

Her words resonated with many viewers, but it was Miss SA's natural appearance that truly sparked a conversation online about beauty, representation and authenticity.

Mzansi reacts to Miss SA's natural beauty

South Africans filled the comments section on her page with pride and admiration:

@HerHighness said:

"Her bare face is stunning 😍🔥🔥"

@Zanokuhle wrote:

"She looks like me, my sister, my daughter, she looks like many South African women, I'm so proud, and happy to see someone representing the majority of women in South Africa 🥰🥰"

@Wandi❤🇿🇦 said:

"No man, this lady is gorgeous 🥹🔥"

@Promise Mabaso shared:

"Did you see her without makeup ❤🔥🔥🔥 wow! She's gorgeous"

More Briefly News stories on Miss SA

Source: Briefly News