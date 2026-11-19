Pretoria sisters Morongwe and Michelle Mokone built Mo's Crib from a market stall into one of Africa's largest exporters of handcrafted goods

Mo's Crib now supports over 400 artisans across sub-Saharan Africa, with makers in Malawi, Ghana, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya and South Africa

The sisters are bringing their Factory Sales model to LA's Arts District for a sip-and-shop event running from 4 to 13 December 2026

Two Pretoria sisters are taking their handcrafted African goods brand to the United States for the very first time. Morongwe "Mo" and Michelle Mokone, the duo behind Mo's Crib, will host a pop-up shopping experience in Los Angeles this December.

Two sisters' handmade African goods brand, Mo's Crib, goes international. Image: Mo's Crib

Source: Original

The brand's story began in 2016, when Mo started selling handmade origami swans at a Pretoria market. A decade on, Mo's Crib has grown into one of Africa's largest exporters of handcrafted goods, with a network of more than 400 artisans spread across sub-Saharan Africa.

The sisters never anticipated how far Mo's Crib would travel. They said:

"We started our production in Pretoria, and we did not even imagine that we would actually be looking at a Pan-African production!"

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Their artisan community now spans Malawi, Ghana, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya and Limpopo, South Africa. Each region contributes its own distinct skills and materials, from basket weavers in KwaZulu-Natal and sisal weavers in Kenya to craftspeople in Pretoria who repurpose recycled PVC into decorative pieces. The range includes baskets, furniture, art and accessories crafted from woven raffia, natural fibres and cane.

Mo's Crib has also already found its way onto the shelves of major American retailers, including Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Target. The Los Angeles pop-up takes that relationship one step further by allowing US shoppers to buy directly from the brand as the manufacturer.

African craftsmanship comes to Los Angeles

The event, titled African Craftsmanship Comes to Los Angeles, runs from 4 to 13 December 2026 in the US city's Arts District. Visitors can browse and purchase more than 10,000 handcrafted pieces while enjoying a sip-and-shop experience.

Mo described the moment as a milestone the brand had been working towards. She said"

"For the first time, we're bringing the world of Mo's Crib directly to LA."

The sisters see the event as more than a retail opportunity. "African craftsmanship tells a much bigger story. It is a story of resourcefulness, of taking what is around us and transforming it by hand into something beautiful. And that is the story we're bringing to Los Angeles," Mo added. Watch the video below announcing the LA event:

Since launching their Factory Sales in Pretoria in 2021, the sisters have drawn thousands of shoppers to their local events. The Los Angeles pop-up marks their first attempt to replicate that model on an international scale.

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Source: Briefly News