Global city guide Time Out named Durban's Florida Road one of the world's 28 coolest streets for 2026

The Morningside strip ranked 20th, earning its place for its food, nightlife, Victorian architecture and vibrant street life

South Africa has featured on the Time Out list multiple times, with Cape Town streets previously making the cut in 2022, 2024 and 2025

Durban's Florida Road stands out to the world. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and Florida Road Durban/Facebook

Source: UGC

Durban's Florida Road has earned a spot on Time Out's annual list of the world's coolest streets, landing in 20th place out of 28 streets selected from cities across the globe. The ranking was published on 19 November 2026.

To build the list, Time Out's international team of city editors and local experts nominated the standout street in their respective cities. Each entry was then evaluated on food and drink, shopping, nightlife, street life, community spirit and the presence of unique local businesses.

It was one of the world's 28 coolest streets. Image: JJ Landscapes

Source: Getty Images

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What makes Florida Road stand out

The Morningside strip is known for its wide verandas, originally designed with Durban's warm climate in mind. Many of these verandas now front restaurants and bars housed in Victorian and Edwardian buildings, a nod to the area's history as an affluent residential neighbourhood once connected by trams to the Berea.

Today, the street draws locals and visitors with its mix of Indian street food, Durban curries, halal restaurants and cocktail lounges. Time Out highlights Doppio Zero as a solid all-rounder, House of Curries for bunny chows, Dukkah for drinks, and Ike's Books and Collectibles for browsing. Florida Fields also brings cafés and eateries together for daytime gatherings, while dinner spots and cocktail bars keep the energy going well into the evening.

Florida Road placed 20th, sitting behind Ebenezer Place in Adelaide and ahead of Yuyuan Lu in Shanghai. At the very top of the global ranking is Song Wat Road in Bangkok, with Golborne Road in London in second place and Fernández de Enciso in Buenos Aires in third.

Durban's growing global profile

South Africa has appeared on the Time Out coolest streets list several times over the years. Cape Town's Kloof Street featured in 2022 and 2025, Bree Street made the cut in 2024, and back in 2021, both Melville's 7th Street and Main Road in Kalk Bay appeared together.

Florida Road's recognition adds to what has been a strong year for Durban on the international stage. The city placed 14th on Time Out's list of the best places to travel in 2026, which preceded the platform opening its own Durban branch to cover the city's lifestyle and culture. Durban was also named South Africa's preferred candidate to bid for the 2036 or 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

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Source: Briefly News