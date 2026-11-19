A South African man went barefoot through a Shoprite supermarket in a high-energy one-minute trolley dash on 18 November 2026

The man made a beeline for the butchery section, piling his trolley with large packs of fresh meat, chicken and beef

South Africans online praised his sharp strategy and family-first approach, with many saying they would copy his exact game plan

A local man won praise online after using a one-minute Shoprite trolley dash to pile his cart high with fresh meat and household essentials. Image: @glamfika

Source: Twitter

A shopper turned a one-minute Shoprite trolley dash into a masterclass in grocery strategy, and Mzansi could not get enough. The video, shared on 18 November 2026 by X user @glamfika, shows a man in a yellow graphic T-shirt and khaki pants sprinting barefoot through the aisles of a Shoprite supermarket while staff cheered him on. With the clock ticking, he moved with real purpose.

Meat over everything

After quickly grabbing a handful of bulk staples — think sugar, maize meal and frozen foods — the man made a sharp pivot towards the butchery section and stayed there. Pack after pack of fresh meat, chicken and beef landed in his trolley. At one point he pulled a second trolley alongside his, before consolidating everything into one overflowing cart. He snatched a pack of cool drinks right as the countdown reached zero. His approach was clear: skip the small stuff, fill up on the protein.

Watch the trolley dash that has Mzansi buzzing in the X video below:

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Mzansi calls him a king

The clip spread quickly, with South Africans praising his focus and calling his butchery-first game plan the right one. Many said they would follow his exact strategy if they ever got the chance.

@PreBM22 said:

"A legend."

@glamfika wrote:

"He prioritises family."

@GloriaMath73394 added:

"He did very well."

@jasonnalitunge declared:

"King of this game ✌🏽."

@ladyhuneybee summed it up:

"He nailed it."

@MthembuAvuyile joked:

"Hopefully he has a fridge that's big enough."

More articles about trolley-dash challenges

A local woman stunned social media users after she spent her entire Shoprite trolley dash challenge standing in one spot and loading her cart exclusively with massive packs of frozen chicken instead of sprinting through the store.

A South African gogo spent most of her time running around the shop and picked up fewer than five items during her trolley dash challenge, stressing many social media users.

A Shoprite employee participating in the trolley dash challenge became a viral TikTok sensation for his all-or-nothing technique that focused on securing valuable items.

Source: Briefly News