“King of This Game”: Man’s 1-Minute Shoprite Trolley Dash Selection Hypes Mzansi
- A South African man went barefoot through a Shoprite supermarket in a high-energy one-minute trolley dash on 18 November 2026
- The man made a beeline for the butchery section, piling his trolley with large packs of fresh meat, chicken and beef
- South Africans online praised his sharp strategy and family-first approach, with many saying they would copy his exact game plan
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A shopper turned a one-minute Shoprite trolley dash into a masterclass in grocery strategy, and Mzansi could not get enough. The video, shared on 18 November 2026 by X user @glamfika, shows a man in a yellow graphic T-shirt and khaki pants sprinting barefoot through the aisles of a Shoprite supermarket while staff cheered him on. With the clock ticking, he moved with real purpose.
Meat over everything
After quickly grabbing a handful of bulk staples — think sugar, maize meal and frozen foods — the man made a sharp pivot towards the butchery section and stayed there. Pack after pack of fresh meat, chicken and beef landed in his trolley. At one point he pulled a second trolley alongside his, before consolidating everything into one overflowing cart. He snatched a pack of cool drinks right as the countdown reached zero. His approach was clear: skip the small stuff, fill up on the protein.
Watch the trolley dash that has Mzansi buzzing in the X video below:
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Mzansi calls him a king
The clip spread quickly, with South Africans praising his focus and calling his butchery-first game plan the right one. Many said they would follow his exact strategy if they ever got the chance.
@PreBM22 said:
"A legend."
@glamfika wrote:
"He prioritises family."
@GloriaMath73394 added:
"He did very well."
@jasonnalitunge declared:
"King of this game ✌🏽."
@ladyhuneybee summed it up:
"He nailed it."
@MthembuAvuyile joked:
"Hopefully he has a fridge that's big enough."
More articles about trolley-dash challenges
- A local woman stunned social media users after she spent her entire Shoprite trolley dash challenge standing in one spot and loading her cart exclusively with massive packs of frozen chicken instead of sprinting through the store.
- A South African gogo spent most of her time running around the shop and picked up fewer than five items during her trolley dash challenge, stressing many social media users.
- A Shoprite employee participating in the trolley dash challenge became a viral TikTok sensation for his all-or-nothing technique that focused on securing valuable items.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za