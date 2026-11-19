South Africa hosted the only GTA 6 activation on the African continent on 19 November 2026

TikToker Elegant_pedi Neo Lerutla captured the night, which drew a large crowd and an impressive supercar line-up

South Africans online were buzzing about the Vice City-style celebration that put Mzansi on the map

Lerutla showed scenes from GTA 6's launch night. Image: Anadolu/Getty Images and @elegant_pedi/TikTok

Source: UGC

South Africa rolled out the ultimate welcome for one of the most anticipated game releases in history. TikToker Elegant_pedi Neo Lerutla posted a video on 19 November 2026 capturing a GTA 6 launch activation held at a shopping centre parking lot somewhere in Gauteng. The event was held at night and drew a massive crowd, a fleet of high-performance supercars and an electric atmosphere that felt straight out of Vice City.

According to Neo Lerutla, the event was the only GTA 6 activation happening on the African continent, making it a landmark moment for South African gaming and car culture combined.

Mzansi turns a game launch into a supercar show

The event organisers made safety a clear priority before the fun began, reminding attendees to keep their distance from the supercars on the wet surface and to watch out for stones thrown up by the high-performance vehicles. Despite the damp conditions, the turnout was overwhelming.

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Neo Lerutla described the energy as humbling, saying it was going to be "an epic night" and calling GTA 6 "the most anticipated game of probably our lifetime." The crowd responded with cheers and noise as the supercar line-up drew gasps from attendees.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the GTA 6 night

South Africans in the comments were proud and entertained by the whole spectacle:

@lukhanyo.saul asked:

"Where do you guys see such events in Joburg? 😭"

@_raydoesitbetter simply wrote:

"Motherland 🇿🇦"

@tshego said:

"Saw you with the RS3 yesterday 🔥😭 LISTEN!!!"

@Richie Orphan Comics added:

"Better than Cape Town Road 🛣 celebration"

@fakzo_5 joked:

"My Nigerian friends are done celebrating the road"

@uBongan wrote:

"SA ke makoya [South Africa is the real deal] 🇿🇦"

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Source: Briefly News