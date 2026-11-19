With December fast approaching, South Africans are heavily debating how much to give their domestic workers for an end-of-year bonus

While some employers generously give a 13th cheque or double pay, others argue that bonuses are simply not financially feasible this year

Current labour laws do not make Christmas bonuses compulsory, but consistent yearly payments can legally become a condition of employment

With December approaching, locals are debating how much to give their domestic workers for an end-of-year Christmas bonus. Image: heidijpix

Source: Getty Images

The festive season is officially around the corner, and South African households are once again wrestling with an unwritten end-of-year tradition. The debate over how much to give domestic workers for a Christmas bonus has sparked mixed reactions online, with employers deeply divided on what constitutes a fair and affordable reward for their household staff.

While many employers consider giving extra cash or a 13th cheque to be standard practice, the legalities tell a slightly different story. According to a report by The South African, domestic workers are protected by the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the National Minimum Wage Act, but neither of these laws legally mandates a compulsory Christmas bonus. However, labour guidelines do warn that if an employer consistently pays a bonus year after year, it can eventually establish a condition of employment through "custom and practice," making it contractually enforceable going forward.

What the law says about domestic worker bonuses

Despite these legal guidelines, social media users have wildly different approaches to rewarding their domestic staff. Reacting to the discussion on Facebook, some employers proudly highlighted their generosity, with one woman stating that she doubles her domestic worker's monthly pay in December because her employee is highly valued. Conversely, others pointed out the tough economic climate; one commenter bluntly noted, "We don't even get a bonus. How about double pay," while another warned fellow employers to be careful not to accidentally push their domestic staff into a new tax bracket with massive payouts.

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The festive season is officially around the corner, and South African households are once again wrestling with an unwritten end-of-year tradition. The debate over how much to give domestic workers for a Christmas bonus has sparked mixed reactions online, with employers deeply divided on what constitutes a fair and affordable reward for their household staff.

While many employers consider a festive bonus to be standard practice, labour laws do not actually make it a compulsory requirement. Image: COSMOS-120

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi viewers discuss domestic workers' December bonuses

South Africans shared their thoughts on Facebook:

Julie Lewis said:

"Our domestic worker gets double her monthly pay in December. She is highly valued and a good worker."

Tlou George Mphaka suggested:

"Double their salary and a food voucher."

Linda Neethling shared:

"Work 1 day in a month, I give R400. Plus a few groceries. December a small bonus."

Dina van der Linde argued:

"We don't even get a bonus. How about double pay."

Amber Johnson warned:

"Just be careful that it doesn't put your domestic staff into a tax bracket."

Other articles about domestic workers

A young university graduate from Lesotho inspired South Africans by proudly embracing her job as a domestic worker in Mzansi to fund her dreams.

Briefly News reported that a woman questioned whether paying a domestic worker R125 per visit is fair, prompting Mzansi to share salaries ranging up to R10,500 a month.

reported that a woman questioned whether paying a domestic worker R125 per visit is fair, prompting Mzansi to share salaries ranging up to R10,500 a month. A South African detailed how her helper took her car without permission, got into an accident, and injured her child, who was in the car with her, leaving Mzansi in awe.

Source: Briefly News