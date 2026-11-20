Bonelela Mgudlwa, mother of Buzza James from the Netflix show Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza, addressed the mystery surrounding a letter she left behind 30 years ago

She warned that revealing the letter's contents would have fatal consequences, saying her former husband understands exactly how serious it is

Viewers fell in love with her personality and called on Netflix to give her a reality show of her own

Buzza James' mother has said her ex-husband could never show the old farewell letter she left behind. Image: @Keabie / @Chris_AwesomeZA

Source: Twitter

Bonelela Mgudlwa, the mother of Bonelela "Buzza" James Mgudlwa, stepped forward to address one of the biggest talking points from the Netflix docuseries *Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza*. In a video shared on Facebook on 16 November 2026, she spoke openly about the farewell letter she left behind when she ended her marriage to Nkosi Mongezi Mgudlwa three decades ago.

Dressed in church attire and filmed alongside a smiling relative, she was composed and direct. She explained that the letter would never be made public. Her reason was simple but striking: her former husband knows exactly what is written inside, and revealing its contents could cost someone their life. She did not elaborate further, but the warning was enough to send viewers into a frenzy.

The letter that has Mzansi talking

The docuseries had already sparked widespread curiosity about the letter, and her video only deepened the mystery. Rather than offering a resolution, she made it clear the contents were staying between her and her former husband. Her calm delivery, paired with the gravity of her words, left viewers both unsettled and captivated. The letter may remain sealed, but her presence has clearly left a lasting impression on South Africa. The video, shared by Facebook user Luyanda Masumpa, quickly spread across social media.

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Watch Buzza's mom address the 30-year-old letter in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi falls for Buzza's mom

Many viewers were as taken by her charm and radiant presence as they were by what she said, with some jokingly warning that internet detectives would eventually find a way to uncover the letter's secrets. Viewers could not get enough of her and flooded the comments section with love:

@Babo Gaseitsiwe said:

"Oh my gosh, I love her! Netflix, you owe us a 10-episode reality show about this queen 🏆. I Stan 🎉🎊."

@Leah SC Tafirenyika wrote:

"She knew the atmosphere would be tense, but she did it for her son 👏."

@Baji Molinkana Motlanthe added:

"We need a reality show to dive deep into the contents of the letter."

@Nomzamo Manana said:

"Oh, love her."

@Yolanda Mbombie Vusani joked:

"Judge me all you want, but I love her 😂."

@Lerato Lera Mogale gushed:

"She is a very beautiful woman ❤️."

More articles about Anele and Buzza's wedding

An American TikToker shared an unfiltered review of Anele Mdoda and Buzza Mgudlwa's Netflix wedding docuseries Stars & Vows , praising its cultural depth while sparking a major discussion in the comments about Buzza's estranged mother.

, praising its cultural depth while sparking a major discussion in the comments about Buzza's estranged mother. Anele Mdoda and her husband, Bonelela Mgudlwa, opened up about their royal Stellenbosch wedding featured in their Netflix special, Stars and Vows , sharing how marriage has united their families.

, sharing how marriage has united their families. Khaya Dlanga surprised fans by sharing the first photos from Anele Mdoda and Buzza's tightly guarded wedding on X ahead of their Netflix special, sparking playful reactions in the comments.

Source: Briefly News