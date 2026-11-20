Travel creator Kieran Brown shared a walkthrough of a five-bedroom luxury villa he rented in Bantry Bay, Cape Town, for $12,000 a month

The three-storey property came with a pool, jacuzzi, outdoor entertainment deck, and daily housekeeping included in the price

South Africans in the comments pointed out that R209,000 is roughly what a local middle-class earner takes home in an entire year

A UK tourist gave a room-by-room tour of their luxury Bantry Bay villa. Image: Kieran Brown Travel

Source: Facebook

A British travel creator's Cape Town villa tour stopped South Africans in their tracks. Kieran Brown, who runs the Facebook account Kieran Brown Travel, posted a walkthrough video on 18 November 2026 showing the luxurious Bantry Bay rental he and his friends secured for $12,000, or roughly R209,000 a month.

The property is a sprawling three-storey, five-bedroom villa with sweeping views over Sea Point and Signal Hill. Brown walked viewers through multiple living and dining areas, dedicated office spaces, and a pool table, before stepping out onto an entertainment deck complete with a swimming pool, jacuzzi, sun loungers, and a barbecue setup. Each bedroom came with its own balcony. Daily housekeeping and laundry services were included in the monthly rate.

What Cape Town's luxury looks like for visitors

Brown wrapped up the tour by putting the question directly to his audience: is a villa like this worth the price tag? For many international viewers, the answer was clearly yes. Comments from abroad pointed to the exchange rate, with one UK-based viewer noting just how far their money stretches in South Africa. Fellow travellers also chimed in, asking Brown to show what a more modest $2,000 to $3,000 monthly apartment looks like in the city for comparison.

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South African commenters, however, had a sharper perspective on the numbers. Several noted that R209,000 represents roughly an entire year's salary for a local middle-class worker, and one viewer playfully took Brown to task for calling the outdoor cooking area a "barbecue" rather than a braai.

Watch Kieran Brown's full villa tour in the Facebook reel here.

Mzansi reacts to the Cape Town rental

South Africans and international viewers weighed in on Kieran Brown Travel's post:

@Thembelani IdiAmin Dada said:

"R203,000, fully furnished five bedrooms and free cleaning every day and washing your clothes, that's not bad at all."

@Denise Smith noted:

"From the UK, so cheap for them. Such luxury."

@Jay Johnson

"Cape Town, that price is a sin."

@Gigabyte Mkhohlwa pointed out:

"South Africa's middle class earns roughly that amount yearly."

@George Economides wrote:

"More than R200,000.00 South African rand per month. Well, I'm sure you youngsters have the means to afford that and eat steaks whenever you want. Unfortunately, most of the locals would not be able to afford that 🤔."

@Mauritz Cloete suggested:

"Go to the West Coast and Garden Route; way more to see!"

3 Briefly News articles about Cape Town properties

A UK tourist went viral on TikTok after touring his luxurious Constantia apartment in Cape Town, impressing both local and international viewers with its mountain views and £80 (R1,800) per night price tag.

A South African man went viral on TikTok after slamming a nearly R10,000-a-month backroom rental listing in Claremont, Cape Town, sparking a heated debate about the city's housing crisis and locals being priced out by digital nomads.

A Jamaican content creator toured his tiny Cape Town loft apartment that has a bizarre rope-operated trapdoor in the floor, leaving South Africans stunned and joking that it looks like a secret hideout.

Source: Briefly News