The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 thunderstorm warning affecting six provinces on Friday

Heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds could trigger flash floods and displace communities in KwaZulu-Natal

Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West and Northern Cape are also in the path of the severe weather system

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has put six provinces on alert for severe thunderstorms on 20 November. Warnings indicated that dangerous conditions could damage property, disrupt services and endanger lives.

SAWS warned multiple provinces of severe thunderstorms. Image: Tim Mossholder

Source: UGC

The Yellow Level 2 warning covers parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the Free State, the North West, and the Northern Cape. Conditions are expected to deteriorate during the afternoon and evening, with excessive lightning, strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall all in the forecast.

Johannesburg and southern Gauteng face a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, while northern areas of the province have a 30% probability. SAWS cautioned that storms in the region could cause flash flooding, hail damage to property and disruptions to power and communication networks. The warning is valid from 2 pm to 11.59 pm on 20 November.

KwaZulu-Natal faces similarly serious conditions, with storms developing over the western parts of the province posing a risk of flooding severe enough to displace residents. Fast-flowing rivers could threaten lives, and road closures are possible if bridges and low-lying routes flood. The same 2 pm to 11.59 pm window applies.

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Rain was expected in multiple provinces. Image: Pixabay

Source: Getty Images

Storms to hit 3 provinces

The eastern Free State, eastern North West and the Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality in the Northern Cape are under warning from 1 pm to 8.59 pm. Large amounts of small hail could fall over open areas, potentially damaging vehicles and infrastructure, while localised road flooding and short-term power outages are also expected. See the warning below:

Mpumalanga's southern areas face a 60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, with heavy rain and strong winds possible. Limpopo, while not under a storm warning, is bracing for extremely hot conditions across the Lowveld, Limpopo Valley and Western Bushveld.

The Eastern Cape can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with rainfall probabilities between 30% and 60%, while the Western Cape's south coast faces morning drizzle and overcast skies.

In a notable contrast, SAWS has also flagged extremely high fire danger conditions in the Nama Khoi municipality and the southwestern interior of the Northern Cape, despite widespread rain elsewhere. Residents are urged to stay off flooded roads and avoid crossing low-water bridges.

Other Briefly News stories on severe hailstorms

TikTok user @jabulani.zwane4 stunned South Africans on 18 November 2026 with close-up footage showing massive, iceberg-like chunks of hail piled thick against brick walls along a Soweto street after a severe storm, leaving viewers astonished by the rare scale of ice buildup in the township.

Soweto resident @somatekisi_mapensela shared a distressing TikTok video on 17 November 2026, walking through his waterlogged bedroom, while noting that the storm left several residents with nowhere to sleep.

Soweto TikToker Moleboheng moved viewers with her calm resilience during the 17 November 2026 downpour after filming streams of rainwater pouring through her roof into buckets across her tiled floor before her ceiling ultimately collapsed onto her bed, leaving exposed rafters overhead.

Source: Briefly News