Residents across parts of Namibia and Zimbabwe were treated to a rare 22 - degree sun halo, just days after the same optical phenomenon appeared over Gauteng in South Africa

- Local media reports in both countries captured the luminous rainbow-tinted ring surrounding the sun, sparking widespread fascination across the region

Social media users weighed in with a mix of humour, religious predictions, and traditional weather folklore linking the ring to heavy rains and flooding

Residents in Namibia and Zimbabwe spotted a rare 22-degree sun halo just days after it appeared over Gauteng. Image: Tim Robberts / Chipo Kanenungo Gwatura

Source: Getty Images

Days after South Africans looked up in awe at a glowing ring encircling the sun over Johannesburg and Pretoria, the rare celestial display made an appearance across the border in neighbouring Namibia and Zimbabwe. The phenomenon—known scientifically as a 22-degree solar halo—was documented by media outlets in both countries on Thursday, 19 November 2026, after residents snapped striking photos of the bright ring suspended in the midday sky.

Zimbabwe and Namibia witness the luminous ring

In Zimbabwe, residents in Bulawayo were among those who spotted the atmospheric display. Sharing a striking photograph of the ring framed through tree branches on its Facebook page, ZBC News Online reported that Bulawayo locals were treated to a spectacular 22-degree solar halo, explaining that the rare optical effect occurs when sunlight refracts through ice crystals in high-altitude clouds to form a glowing circle around the sun.

Meanwhile, across the border in Namibia, residents witnessed the same spectacle. Publishing photos of the phenomenon on Facebook, The Namibian noted that a bright ring with subtle rainbow hues and a reddish inner edge appeared at roughly a 22-degree angle around the sun on Thursday, following similar midday sightings earlier in the week across South Africa's Gauteng province, including Johannesburg and Pretoria.

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What causes a sun halo?

According to EarthSky, a 22-degree sun halo is an optical phenomenon caused by millions of tiny, hexagonal ice crystals suspended in thin, high-altitude cirrus clouds—roughly 6,000 metres or higher above the Earth's surface. As sunlight passes through these ice crystals, it is refracted (bent) at a 22-degree angle, creating the appearance of a giant glowing ring around the sun, often displaying a faint reddish inner edge and a bluish outer tint. While visually dramatic, meteorologists note that halos frequently appear ahead of approaching weather fronts.

See the sun halo photos in the Facebook post below:

Neighbours react with weather folklore and humour

The images shared by ZBC News Online and The Namibian quickly drew hundreds of comments, with locals across both countries debating whether the ring was a sign of approaching rain, flooding, or something spiritual.

On ZBC News Online's Facebook post, Zimbabwean users shared their thoughts:

@Chauke Official claimed:

"That's causing hailstorms."

@Eddie Maphosa noted:

"This thing happens in Gokwe almost every day when it's rain season 😂."

@Tshuma Pretty added:

"I have usually witnessed it around the moon during rain season."

Over on The Namibian's Facebook post, commenters similarly linked the phenomenon to ancestral weather wisdom and church prophecies:

@Sirongo Daniel General shared:

"Signs of the heavy rain 🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️ that's what my ancestors told me."

@Shadrack Makananise warned:

"Once you see this sun, know that a flood is coming. 😂 Ask us."

@Festus K Fessinho joked:

"Pastor, please come in and tell us this sign according to Bible verses and chapter one 🤔."

Other articles about weather

The South African Weather Service issued urgent wildfire danger warnings across six provinces alongside high UV sunburn alerts as a persistent heatwave and dry conditions gripped large parts of the country.

A family sprinted out of their multi-storey home within seconds during a powerful earthquake and watched from the street as surrounding buildings crumbled into dust and debris in under a minute.

Briefly News reported that a Soweto woman showed the devastating aftermath of a severe Gauteng storm after heavy rain flooded her house and collapsed her ceiling onto her bed.

Source: Briefly News