Kourtney Jade filmed herself driving on a remote dirt road in South Africa after a paved street suddenly disappeared beneath her

The American visitor could not hide her shock as her GPS told her she still had nine more minutes of the gravel road ahead

Many South Africans online flooded the comments with warnings and laughs after her hilarious video went viral on Facebook

Kourtney Jade, an American living in South Africa, had quite the adventure on 19 November. Her perfectly normal drive took a very unexpected turn.

An American tourist reacts as a South African road turns into a dirt track. Image: Kourtney Jade / Facebook

Source: UGC

Filming from inside her moving car, Kourtney captured the moment a tarred road simply gave way to a rugged red dirt track cutting through a mountainous, open landscape. Her reaction was priceless, saying, "I was just on a regular street, and then the street just completely disappeared". What followed was nine more minutes of gravel, dust, and breathtaking scenery she was not prepared for.

The selfie-style video by Kourtney Jade toggled between Kourtney's wide-eyed commentary and dashboard shots of the winding rural road ahead. Despite the initial shock, she could not deny the landscape's beauty. "I can't lie, I'm so happy to be here," she admitted, laughing through the disbelief. "It's crazy. It's great. It's like Little House on the Prairie." She also noted how other drivers seemed completely unbothered, navigating the terrain as if it were an ordinary Tuesday, which, for locals, it very much was. Watch Kourtney's drive through the South African countryside:

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Mzansi reacts to road trip

South Africans in the comments had a lot to say, ranging from playful to genuinely cautionary:

Young Putin Siphumelele wrote:

"You're in Kruger National Park, Western Cape branch 😅😅😅"

Goitseone Modise warned:

"Just be careful at this time of the year. You might end up in the initiation school."

Siphesihle Nkosi kept it simple:

"Yes, it's normal."

Sam Shilubane offered some practical advice:

"Be very careful with the GPS. Often times it is misleading if you are not driving in the cities."

Mesu Li was nothing but encouraging:

"That's a beautiful gravel road hey, keep going 😊"

Other Briefly News stories on American visitors' experiences in SA

American TikToker @ariellyndsey explained why she keeps returning to South Africa in January 2026 by comparing its major cities to American counterparts, calling Cape Town "LA on steroids" for its weather and cafés, likening stylish Johannesburg to New York, and comparing Durban's party vibe to Florida while reassuring tourists that she feels safe exploring the country.

for its weather and cafés, likening stylish Johannesburg to New York, and comparing Durban's party vibe to Florida while reassuring tourists that she feels safe exploring the country. A South African woman behind the Facebook page SAmeets US vented on 15 November 2026 after a local traffic officer pulled over her American husband, falsely claimed he needed a temporary driver's licence, and demanded a $1,000 bribe to avoid detention, before she stepped out of the car and confronted the officer in isiZulu, catching him off guard and halting the scam.

vented on 15 November 2026 after a local traffic officer pulled over her American husband, falsely claimed he needed a temporary driver's licence, and demanded a $1,000 bribe to avoid detention, before she stepped out of the car and confronted the officer in isiZulu, catching him off guard and halting the scam. An American couple living in Johannesburg (@blueprintsandbloodlines) sparked lively reactions on TikTok after comparing South African and US banking, noting the lack of drive-through teller windows and long in-branch queues in Johannesburg.

Source: Briefly News