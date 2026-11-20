Ernest Majenge, founder of 911 The Wheelchair Doctor, developed a wheelchair that can climb up and down staircases with the user still seated

The Soweto innovator's stair-climbing wheelchair earned him money and recognition for his engineering work

South Africans online praised his invention, with many calling for greater support for local innovators like Majenge

A Soweto man has turned a daily frustration for wheelchair users into a groundbreaking invention. Ernest Majenge, founder of 911 The Wheelchair Doctor, has built a specialised wheelchair capable of climbing up and down staircases while keeping the user fully seated, an innovation that earned him R1.3 million.

A Soweto man was applauded for inventing a wheelchair that can navigate stairs. Image: Koena_za

Source: Twitter

Majenge's design uses a specially engineered wheel mechanism that navigates steps without requiring the user to transfer out of the chair. For many people living with mobility challenges, inaccessible buildings remain a daily barrier, particularly those without ramps or lifts. His invention targets that gap directly.

Beyond the stair-climbing model, Majenge designs and manufactures standard wheelchairs from scratch at his warehouse in Isando, Kempton Park. According to Kasi Economy, he also customises wheelchairs for children, incorporating colourful cartoon characters and creative designs to make them more personal and appealing to younger users. His innovation is both licensed and protected.

South Africans reacted with a mix of admiration, humour and sharp social commentary after Kasi Economy shared the story on 19 November. See the original post that sparked the conversation below:

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Mzansi reacts to stair-climbing wheelchair

@Thokozani Mthanti wrote:

"South Africans who are doing good things are not recognised. But if it were politics, there would be one million likes and comments."

@Xoli Dolophini said:

"Yho I'm worried Chinese could be working on a fong kong one to flood the market as we speak 🙊"

@Doreen Mogashoa wrote:

"I hope the prototype has been patented if it's an innovative idea. This is progressive. I hope he receives all the entrepreneurial support he needs to commercialise this product."

@Given Seruthwanyane Motswiane shared:

"His innovation is protected and licensed. He also designs and manufactures standard wheelchairs from scratch. His warehouse is based in Isando, Kempton Park. In addition, he customises wheelchairs for children by incorporating colourful cartoon characters and creative designs, making them more personalised and appealing to young users."

@Mpho Moagi Khumalo said:

"I'm deep in my thoughts, trynna figure it out, how it actually moves on a flat surface🧠"

Other Briefly News stories on young African inventors

Twenty-five-year-old self-taught South African car builder Tembalani, affectionately dubbed Mzansi's "own Elon Musk" after assembling a functioning vehicle without formal qualifications, landed in China in November 2026 to represent South Africa at a Belt and Road hybrid vehicle technology programme facilitated with help from Dr Nkosazana Zuma, drawing widespread pride alongside warnings from commenters to protect his designs.

after assembling a functioning vehicle without formal qualifications, landed in China in November 2026 to represent South Africa at a Belt and Road hybrid vehicle technology programme facilitated with help from Dr Nkosazana Zuma, drawing widespread pride alongside warnings from commenters to protect his designs. Young South African inventor Mzwandile Zulu earned widespread praise in August 2026 after developing a humanoid robot capable of conversing in all 11 of South Africa's official languages, from Afrikaans to isiXhosa, sparking calls online for greater institutional recognition and funding for local innovators bridging linguistic barriers in public services.

Young creator @arducraftech won admiration across the continent in November 2026 after sharing an Instagram video of a homemade automatic page-turning device built from wood, servo motors, and wiring, demonstrating how accessible DIY robotics could transform reading for learners with physical disabilities.

Source: Briefly News