Princess Anne became the first senior British royal to visit the South African region in decades, when she stopped at a Paarl thoroughbred stud farm

Varsfontein Stud Farm, founded in 1974, has produced 53 Grade 1 race winners and set a South African auction sales record in 2026

The royal visit was centred on strengthening equine transport relations between the United Kingdom and South Africa

Princess Anne paid a visit to Varsfontein Stud Farm in Paarl, Western Cape, marking a historic moment in British royal relations with South Africa. The trip made her the first senior member of the British royal family to set foot in the region since 1947, with equine transport ties between the UK and South Africa at the heart of the discussions.

Princess Anne visited a South African stud farm. Image: : Hoda Davaine

Source: Getty Images

Varsfontein Stud was established in 1974 by Anthony Kalmanson and has since grown into one of South Africa's most celebrated thoroughbred breeding operations. The farm has produced 53 Grade 1 race winners over the decades, cementing the Kalmanson family's standing in the horse racing world.

Commercially, the stud farm is performing at record levels. In 2026, Varsfontein set a new South African benchmark by generating R61.5 million in annual auction sales. According to Business Insider, among its high-value horses is Ragazzino, which has drawn considerable attention in racing circles.

Princess Anne, who is a known equestrian and long-time advocate for horse sport, chose the farm as the setting to open dialogue about improving equine transport arrangements between the two countries. The visit signals a growing interest from the United Kingdom in South Africa's thoroughbred industry, which continues to punch above its weight on the international stage. Read the original Business Insider Africa post on the royal farm visit below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

SA split over UK royal family

South Africans online had mixed but spirited reactions to the news:

Marius Kruger wrote:

"This is amazing, congratulations on your successful farming. I had 3 thoroughbreds; they're really exceptional horses. Every horse is special, but thoroughbreds you must be able to understand."

Other Briefly News stories about the British Royal Family

Prince William and Princess Catherine broke their silence on 9 February 2026 via a Kensington Palace spokesperson to express deep concern over disturbing revelations in newly unsealed US Jeffrey Epstein court documents, which detailed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's post-2008 contact with Epstein and alleged sharing of confidential UK trade envoy information, following his early relocation from Windsor to Sandringham.

Thirteen-year-old Prince George stepped through the gates of Eton College for his first day of secondary school alongside his parents on 8 September 2026 in a BBC News TikTok clip that left global viewers in disbelief at how quickly the future king had grown up, while sparking amusement over non-British commenters mistaking the prestigious boarding school for a university.

TikTok clip that left global viewers in disbelief at how quickly the future king had grown up, while sparking amusement over non-British commenters mistaking the prestigious boarding school for a university. South Africans warmly welcomed Prince Harry in October 2024 after he quietly extended his Southern African trip, dining with the Princess of Lesotho before heading to Johannesburg and Cape Town instead of immediately returning to Meghan Markle in Los Angeles, prompting fans on Facebook to call him their favourite royal and jokingly invite him to Konka.

Source: Briefly News