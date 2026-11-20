Four South African library professionals are launching community and tech upgrades after attending the LIASA 2026 summit on a SABINET grant

Held in Sandton from 5 to 9 October 2026, the gathering focused on transforming reading hubs for the digital age

Planned local rollouts include smartphone workshops for seniors, youth chess clubs, and strict AI checks in legal offices

Four South African library specialists are rolling out smartphone classes, youth clubs, and AI checks after attending LIASA 2026. Image: Supplied

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Access to a prestigious national conference in Sandton is sparking fresh digital literacy workshops, youth clubs, and workplace reforms across South African reading hubs thanks to backing from Sabinet. Held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 5 to 9 October 2026, the Library and Information Association of South Africa (LIASA) Annual Conference convened specialists around the theme of knowledge, power, and justice as drivers of library transformation. By covering travel, accommodation, and registration fees through the LIASA-SABINET Presidential Conference Grant, the initiative removed cost obstacles so delegates could contribute to national policy and service discussions.

Expanding rural access and digital skills for seniors

For emerging practitioner Nokuzola Khumalo, the Johannesburg summit served as a platform to showcase her research on the Mandeni Mobile Library Service, reflect on her Unisa internship, and present a poster on reaching learners in underserved areas. She noted that her biggest lesson from the event was that libraries must go beyond merely supplying information and actively seek out the people who need their support most, as shared knowledge becomes far more powerful when it improves lives. She returned determined to strengthen ties between academic and municipal branches while boosting digital literacy.

Fellow delegate Thandiwe Kekela, whose grant covered registration, lodging, and breakfasts for her trip from another province, left inspired to position reading hubs as modern community spaces rather than mere book warehouses. She emphasised that turning conference lessons into real-world programmes ensures libraries stay innovative and welcoming centres for learning, adding that Sabinet had planted a seed set to grow and benefit others for years to come. Her blueprint includes community arts, smartphone training for older residents, RFID self-service tools, and cross-industry collaborations.

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Launching youth programmes at Danville Library

At Danville Library, assistant Sinazo Sinovuyo Nontsele is already converting new peer connections into branch improvements—including setting up a digital visitor register and joining a reading group. She credited the grant with giving her access to insightful talks, industry networks, and practical concepts she can introduce directly at work. Her upcoming local roadmap features:

Youth engagement: A learners' chess club and a career expo hosted alongside a nearby high school.

A learners' chess club and a career expo hosted alongside a nearby high school. Community heritage: Intergenerational storytelling sessions aimed at safeguarding indigenous knowledge.

Intergenerational storytelling sessions aimed at safeguarding indigenous knowledge. Senior support: Practical smartphone workshops tailored for elderly patrons.

Planned upgrades at Danville Library include a learners' chess club, a high school career expo, and smartphone lessons for seniors. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Embedding AI checks inside specialised legal hubs

In the corporate legal sphere, ENS Legal Information Specialist Thembeka Sotshononda—who started out as a student assistant at the University of the Western Cape—drew inspiration from a talk on aviation specialists who sit inside pilot simulations to anticipate crew needs. He explained that library specialists should operate as embedded partners rather than background support staff, noting that deeper immersion in a field like aviation or law makes their contribution far more impactful—and that true transformation requires being present inside the sector. Sotshononda added that the funding did far more than cover travel expenses, as it restored dignity and enabled him to take part as an equal delegate.

He plans to join attorneys' practice-group briefings directly while championing responsible artificial intelligence habits, such as cross-checking AI outputs against primary legal records and safeguarding client confidentiality. Sabinet Managing Director Ros Hattingh pointed out that events like LIASA give specialists a vital platform to exchange expertise, build networks, and carry fresh ideas back to the public, adding that hearing how these four recipients intend to apply their lessons demonstrates the true value of the grant.

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Source: Briefly News