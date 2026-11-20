A major South African bank has issued an urgent fraud alert after a security incident on its digital marketplace exposed users' personal details and bank card numbers

While three-digit security codes and primary bank accounts were not compromised, fraudsters could use the leaked details to make scam calls appear legitimate

South Africans weighed in online with mixed reactions, ranging from frustration over banking app security to rival bank banter ahead of Black Friday

Nedbank has issued an urgent fraud alert after a data breach on its Avo super app exposed customer card numbers. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: TikTok

Nedbank has issued an urgent fraud alert to users of its Avo super app after a security breach exposed customers' personal details, credit card numbers, and card expiry dates. Rather than merely announcing the breach, the bank is cautioning shoppers that cybercriminals could weaponise the exposed information to launch convincing impersonation and phishing scams—just as South Africans ramp up online shopping ahead of Black Friday.

In a direct notice sent to affected clients on Thursday, 19 November 2026, Nedbank apologised for the incident while clarifying which data remained safe. "Dear Avo client, a security incident on Avo exposed your personal information, credit card number and expiry date. Your CVV was not exposed. Your accounts were not affected, and we apologise for the incident," the bank stated.

How scammers could exploit the leaked details

According to MyBroadband, Nedbank specifically warned users not to trust caller ID or assume a caller is legitimate simply because they already know personal details or card numbers. Criminals frequently use partial data from breaches to trick victims into revealing confidential banking credentials or approving fraudulent transactions.

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As reported by IOL, Nedbank reiterated that it will never ask clients to share their card PIN, three-digit card verification value (CVV), Nedbank ID password, or one-time password (OTP). Customers were also reminded to read every Approve-it prompt carefully and immediately decline any request they did not initiate.

Steps Avo users should take right now

Launched in June 2020, Avo has grown into a major digital marketplace offering groceries, restaurant deliveries, household essentials, and vehicle services to over a million users. The incident also revives memories of Nedbank's February 2020 data exposure, when roughly 1.7 million clients' personal details were compromised through an external marketing service provider.

To protect their money following the latest breach, Nedbank advised Avo users to:

Check statements frequently : Review recent card and account activity for unfamiliar transactions.

: Review recent card and account activity for unfamiliar transactions. Block compromised cards immediately : Use the Nedbank Money app to block your card or call Nedbank on 0860 110 705 if you suspect misuse.

: Use the Nedbank Money app to block your card or call Nedbank on 0860 110 705 if you suspect misuse. Avoid suspicious links: Never click links in unexpected SMSs or emails, and only access Avo and Nedbank via their official apps or by typing the website address directly into your browser.

Viewers online questioned Avo's place in the Nedbank Money app. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

South Africans react to the Avo breach

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the incident, with many expressing scepticism about having the Avo platform integrated directly into Nedbank's main banking app, fearing spam telemarketing calls, or poking fun by flexing their rival bank accounts.

Pinky Leine noted:

"FNB yesterday, now Nedbank. Next will be Standard Bank."

Andre Ziervogel said:

"They should remove it from their App...it's embedded in their Money App."

Farahshelle Adonis shared:

"I have been sceptical about Avo; that is why I don't use it."

I'amhim Tshepo wrote:

"It's time we sue these banks."

Nunza Serite wrote:

"Yoh! I'm happy with my FNB."

Molefi Ratsoga added:

"That's why I refuse to move my account to Nedbank."

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Source: Briefly News