A video of a Zimbabwean boy performing Kapa Haka in New Zealand went viral, with his mother revealing the overwhelming love they have received

Joshua's Kapa Haka tutors at Hurupaki School were praised for allowing him to speak in Shona during the performance, celebrating his heritage

Most recently, Joshua spoke about his experience going viral with his performance

A heartwarming video of a Zimbabwean boy embracing Māori culture at a Kapa Haka performance in New Zealand has captured hearts around the world. Posted by @teaomaorinews on Instagram on 19 November 2026, the clip quickly spread across social media, drawing emotional reactions from people in Zimbabwe, New Zealand, and beyond.

A Zimbabwean boy shared his thoughts after going viral for his haka performance. Image: @tafadzwa_chiuta

Source: UGC

In the footage, Joshua speaks candidly about what the experience meant to him. "It makes me feel happy and proud that they allowed me to share my culture with the world. It felt scary, but when they started clapping, it made me excited and happy. I hope I made Zimbabwe proud," he said.

What made the moment even more special was the decision by his tutors at Hurupaki School to let Joshua speak in Shona during the performance. His mother, who commented on the post, credited the school's tutor Matuahorihi for the inclusive approach. "I loved the inclusion of him, different as he is, but embracing him as he is and allowing him to express himself in his language to everybody. That was a very great gesture of the Kapa Haka tutors," one speaker in the video said.

Joshua's mother, @tafadzwa_chiuta, shared her feelings in the comments, writing:

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"Kia Ora te Whanau, as Joshua's mother, to say I am overwhelmed would be an understatement. The love has been amazing; my boy loves the Māori culture, and I know this is not the end. Hurupaki is such an awesome school ❤️🫶🏽 Thank you for pouring love into my boy!!!!"

Watch the video below:

Fans react to cultural exchange

The clip moved people from all walks of life, drawing particularly strong reactions from both Māori and African communities in New Zealand.

@tamasteez13 wrote:

"Kia Ora bro, not only did you make Zimbabwe proud, you made every single Māori feel proud and privileged. Tena koe e hoa🙌🏾🔥❤️"

@samuelgaskinmusic commented:

"Ātaahua 🥹🖤✨ as a Proud Māori & Nigerian person seeing these two cultures intertwine makes my heart smile!!! This is #ANCESTRALFLOW 🖤✨"

@mind.yourtongue simply said:

"This is the Aotearoa I LOVE"

@rozanneofficial_ added:

"I love this for us Afro Kiwis 😍😍"

@sian_telfer praised both Joshua and his school:

"You're amazing Joshua and have embraced Māori culture effortlessly. Hurupaki School is super inclusive and values all cultures! 😍"

@musicbyrei gave a nod to Joshua's technique:

"Lil bros pukana is tufffff (taking notes) 👏"

Other Briefly News stories about standout young South African performers

South Africa’s Drakensberg Boys Choir delighted global viewers in a viral November 2026 clip from Antelope Park in Zimbabwe after an elephant grazing behind them stepped forward mid-song and unleashed a thunderous trumpet blast, sending the startled choristers leaping sideways before bursting into laughter.

Cape Town beauty queen Kayla Jenecker mesmerised TikTok viewers in February 2025 with footage from the Miss Bontheuwel pageant showing a primary school learner commanding the red carpet with confident model walks and crisp twirls, earning praise from former pageant coaches and community members alike.

A young South African school learner stole the spotlight at the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMA32) in August 2026 with an electric, high-precision dance routine that went viral on Facebook and was hailed by viewers as the best performance of the entire show.

Source: Briefly News