The St Andrew's College Matric Class of 2026 marked the end of their school journey with a sweet gathering as learners

As they walked out for the last time, the boys left their shoes behind for learners who would need them the following year

South Africans online noticed the quiet gesture and were moved by the spirit of Ubuntu it represented, and many were raving

The St Andrew's College Matric Class of 2026 shared warm hugs at their farewell ceremony after their final exam. They brought their school years to a close in a moment that caught the attention of South Africans far beyond the school's gates in Makhanda.

A St Andrew's College matric class said their goodbyes. Image: St Andrew's College

Source: Facebook

The college shared photos of the occasion on Facebook, celebrating the milestone with the words: "There was great excitement on campus today as our Matric Class of 2026 completed their final examination! We wish these men all the very best as they embark on the next chapter of their journeys."

What people noticed, though, was not just the celebrations. As the St Andrew's College matrics walked away from campus for the last time, many of them left their shoes behind. The quiet act was intended for the learners who would come after them and who might need them.

The gesture stood out even more because the boys left without writing on their shirts, a tradition common at many South African schools where matrics mark the occasion with messages and signatures on their uniforms. Here, the focus seemed to be on giving rather than leaving a mark. See the St Andrew's College post that moved South Africans:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi reacts to matric farewell

South Africans in the comments were quick to share what the photos meant to them:

Maleah Sebatana said:

"It's an emotional moment, but keep it up, guys and good luck."

Tomas Mhlanga wrote:

"This is totally Ubuntu indeed, and may God bless them with high results."

Skhu Skhu explained:

"It makes sense; it is a final walk to school. That's why they take shoes off. T-shirts and trousers and tie still looking good. They're saving them for the next generation."

Sphelele D Mbatha added:

"No written shirts, leaving shoes for the next coming ones, well done guys, keep it up."

Kabelo Makwaeba noted:

"While our kids draw nonsense at the back of their T-shirts, and those shoes and school bags they might need as a security officer. It's hard outside."

Phumz Gladness wrote:

"Scrolling through the pics, I noticed something that says a lot about this school. But let me 🤐"

Malefu Ramokhosi said:

"Cool, other kids gave away their shoes for those who needed them."

Other Briefly News stories about matric

A viral January 2026 TikTok video shared by @lindz_lindokuhle melted hearts across South Africa after showing smiling Grade 12 learners at Ashbury College holding hands with Grade 1 newcomers.

Philanthropist Freddy Fhatuwani of the King Freddy Foundation moved Mzansi in June 2025 after sharing a respectful Facebook clip, hiding the child's face, in which he gifted a young boy walking home in torn footwear a brand-new pair of school shoes, shoe polish, and stationery.

Popular South African content creator Titus Mokou (@titus_mokou) touched thousands on TikTok in October 2025 after stepping in as a surprise date for a Grade 12 learner on her matric dance night, leaving the student visibly emotional and prompting viewers to celebrate the power of small, thoughtful gestures.

Source: Briefly News