The body of Anqobile Njiyela was recovered after she was swept away by floodwaters in Soweto following severe thunderstorms

The 11-year-old went missing after being dropped off by school transport in Thompsonville Extension 3 during flash flooding

A major search operation involving Johannesburg EMS, SAPS K9 units and aquatic rescue teams combed the area for days

The four-day search for Anqobile Njiyela, an 11-year-old girl from Soweto, ended in heartbreak on Friday, 20 November, when her body was recovered after she was swept away by floodwaters.

The Soweto girl swept away in floods, Anqobile Njiyela, was found dead. Image: Engin Akyurt

Source: Getty Images

Anqobile had been dropped off by school transport in Thompsonville Extension 3 on Tuesday afternoon when severe thunderstorms triggered flash flooding across parts of Johannesburg. Strong currents pulled her away before anyone could reach her.

Her disappearance immediately set off a large-scale search involving Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), the South African Police Service's K9 Unit and specialised aquatic rescue teams, who worked through the stream and surrounding areas in the days that followed.

According to IOL, Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi had been candid with the family about how difficult the situation was:

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"Of course we've got a responsibility to ensure that we assist the family to find closure. The chances of us recovering her while she's still alive, they're very slim, but we hope for the best, and we'll do our best to ensure that we assist the family."

See a video by @newsnoteSA showing a scene of the search coming to an end below:

SA reacts to Anqobile Njiyela's death

People across the country shared their condolences on social media after the news broke:

Lindza Malambule wrote:

"Condolences to the family and his soul to find rest"

Sasa Ntomb ZamaMfene said:

"We are grateful the body was found🙏 RIP girl 😭😭💔"

Nelly Yose reacted:

"Now I know as a parent you can never trust anyone else with your child! 😡 Rest well nana! 😭😭"

Bernita Ras wrote:

"RIP beautiful soul."

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Source: Briefly News