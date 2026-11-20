"Rest Well Nana": 11-Year-Old Anqobile Njiyela's Body Found After 4-Day Soweto Flood Search
- The body of Anqobile Njiyela was recovered after she was swept away by floodwaters in Soweto following severe thunderstorms
- The 11-year-old went missing after being dropped off by school transport in Thompsonville Extension 3 during flash flooding
- A major search operation involving Johannesburg EMS, SAPS K9 units and aquatic rescue teams combed the area for days
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The four-day search for Anqobile Njiyela, an 11-year-old girl from Soweto, ended in heartbreak on Friday, 20 November, when her body was recovered after she was swept away by floodwaters.
Anqobile had been dropped off by school transport in Thompsonville Extension 3 on Tuesday afternoon when severe thunderstorms triggered flash flooding across parts of Johannesburg. Strong currents pulled her away before anyone could reach her.
Her disappearance immediately set off a large-scale search involving Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), the South African Police Service's K9 Unit and specialised aquatic rescue teams, who worked through the stream and surrounding areas in the days that followed.
According to IOL, Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi had been candid with the family about how difficult the situation was:
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"Of course we've got a responsibility to ensure that we assist the family to find closure. The chances of us recovering her while she's still alive, they're very slim, but we hope for the best, and we'll do our best to ensure that we assist the family."
See a video by @newsnoteSA showing a scene of the search coming to an end below:
SA reacts to Anqobile Njiyela's death
People across the country shared their condolences on social media after the news broke:
Lindza Malambule wrote:
"Condolences to the family and his soul to find rest"
Sasa Ntomb ZamaMfene said:
"We are grateful the body was found🙏 RIP girl 😭😭💔"
Nelly Yose reacted:
"Now I know as a parent you can never trust anyone else with your child! 😡 Rest well nana! 😭😭"
Bernita Ras wrote:
"RIP beautiful soul."
Other Briefly News stories about tragic deaths
- Veteran South African actor Neo Matsunyane’s family announced the tragic passing of his 33-year-old son, Tlhodiso Neo Gumede Matsunyane, on 18 November 2026 via an Instagram statement.
- Nine people were shot dead inside a four-roomed shack at the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, late on the night of 15 November 2026.
- A fifty-two-year-old Canadian national, Karyn Arnauld Bakelaar, who headed the Emmanuel's Wish Foundation, was found dead on a farm near Richmond in KwaZulu-Natal.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za