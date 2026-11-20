A restaurant in Pretoria faced a National Consumer Tribunal ruling after automatically adding a 10% service charge to every customer's bill

The restaurant processed around 200 transactions daily with the charge, despite telling customers on its menu that the fee was optional

The ruling has major implications for how restaurants across South Africa can apply service charges going forward

A Pretoria eatery has been found to have acted unlawfully after automatically adding a 10% service charge to every customer's bill. The ruling could reshape how restaurants across South Africa handle tipping.

A Pretoria restaurant's automatic tip charge was struck down by the court. Image: LumiNola

Source: UGC

The National Consumer Tribunal found that the restaurant's policy violated the Consumer Protection Act. The establishment had listed on its menu that the charge was optional, but customers who did not want to pay it had to approach management and specifically request its removal. The tribunal found this arrangement placed an unfair burden on the customer.

According to the National Consumer Commission, under South Africa's Consumer Protection Act, customers cannot be charged more than the price displayed on a menu. A tip, by definition, is a voluntary gesture made at the customer's discretion to acknowledge good service. When a charge is added automatically, and the customer must take action to remove it, it no longer functions as a tip.

TikToker @ejv_27 broke down the ruling in a widely shared clip, explaining that the restaurant was processing roughly 200 such transactions per day. The National Consumer Commission initially sought a fine of R1 million, but the tribunal chose not to impose one. The decision took into account that the restaurant had been passing the collected charges on to its waitstaff and had cooperated fully with the investigation. Watch the video below:

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Restaurants can still charge for services

The ruling does not prohibit service charges outright. Restaurants are permitted to include them, provided the full cost is disclosed upfront, and customers are fully informed before ordering. What is not allowed is presenting an automatic charge as a voluntary tip while placing the burden of opting out on the customer.

For South African diners, the practical takeaway is straightforward: check your bill before paying. If a 10% gratuity appears without prior disclosure, you are within your rights to question it.

South Africans discuss tipping

The ruling sparked strong opinions in the comments:

@Rita Botha said:

"Waiters should be paid by their employers! They should be paid the minimum hourly rate."

@Joanne Steyn wrote:

"I pay my 10% if my waiter is up to standard."

@Derryck Hart commented:

"Tipping is a sign of appreciation for service provided. If the service is not up to standard I won't tip."

@Ronnie Reddy added:

"It's up to the customer to either give you a tip or not. He is not forced to do that."

Other Briefly News stories on tipping debates across South Africa

Four restaurant receipts shared on X by @ZamakonkeK in February 2026 showing single-shift gratuities sparked intense debate over how low base wages force South African hospitality staff to rely on customer generosity to earn a living.

A viral July 2026 video by TikToker @frydey_saterdey recounting how a waiter rejected a tip on a R1,200 bill reignited fierce division among South Africans

Luxury travel agent Alex sparked sharp online pushback in November 2026 after arguing that guests at African safari lodges should tip nightly because staff rely on gratuities.

Source: Briefly News