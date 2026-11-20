A CCTV clip captured a Checkers Sixty60 delivery motorcyclist colliding with a Mercedes-Benz at a South African intersection on 16 November 2026

The Mercedes-Benz driver failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting the rider who had the right of way

South Africans online called on Checkers Sixty60 to check on the rider and offer him support after the frightening crash

Suburban CCTV footage shows a white Mercedes-Benz rolling past a stop sign and colliding with a Checkers Sixty60 delivery rider. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

A Checkers Sixty60 delivery rider had a terrifying encounter at a South African intersection after a Mercedes-Benz rolled through a stop sign and struck his motorcycle. The incident was captured on CCTV dated 16 November 2026 and later shared on X by @MDNnewss on 20 November 2026. The footage shows the white Mercedes-Benz sedan approaching a T-junction stop sign and turning right without coming to a complete halt.

Delivery driver collides with a car

The Sixty60 rider, travelling along the main road with the right of way, had no time to avoid the collision. The impact sent him onto the bonnet of the car before he managed to climb down and steady his scooter. The driver and a female passenger stepped out of the vehicle to check on the shaken rider and inspect the damage to both vehicles. A passing hatchback slowed to navigate around the group as they spoke in the middle of the intersection. The clip reignited frustration among South Africans about drivers who treat stop signs as optional, particularly in residential areas where delivery riders and cyclists are especially vulnerable.

Watch the collision caught on CCTV in the X video below:

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Mzansi blames Mercedes driver

Social media users watching the clip were quick to place the blame firmly on the Mercedes-Benz driver for not observing oncoming traffic before turning. Many also called on the grocery delivery service to reach out and support the rider.

@KeSeRomeo wrote:

"That is a stop sign for the car; it's not a yield."

@SimplyMegszcpt said:

"I hope @Sixty60_Tweets checks on this poor guy and assists him. This was no fault of his. The Mercedes driver is in the wrong here. 🇿🇦"

@Gsport69 added:

"Well, the bike had the right of way!!"

@Past_2Present observed:

"Mercedes didn't stop to observe; she simply yielded."

@Senatorkalo said:

"Benz driver was totally wrong. Stop sign is there for a reason."

@MasterKChef pointed out:

"Point of correction: Mercedes-Benz crashes into a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver."

Other articles about Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers

A young woman working as a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver opened up about the physical challenges, frequent falls, and resilience required to navigate the streets on her delivery motorbike.

Briefly News reported that a Checkers Sixty60 shopper offered a drenched delivery driver a hot chocolate and biscuits to offer relief during a cold, rainy shift.

reported that a Checkers Sixty60 shopper offered a drenched delivery driver a hot chocolate and biscuits to offer relief during a cold, rainy shift. A content creator was livid after receiving her Checkers Sixty60 order with only one of the eight items she ordered, as the others were out of stock.

Source: Briefly News