Grade 12 learner Golesego Sekgetho is believed to be South Africa's only deafblind matriculant sitting for the mainstream National Senior Certificate examinations in 2026

Pionierskool - Worcester shared a photo on Facebook on 18 November 2026 showing her writing with a loaned BrailleNote Touch Plus device

South Africans flooded the comments with praise, applauding her determination and calling for greater accessibility across everyday spaces

Grade 12 learner Golesego Sekgetho is believed to be South Africa's only deafblind pupil writing the mainstream NSC exams in 2026. Image: Pionierskool - Worcester

Source: Facebook

A matriculant from the Western Cape has captured hearts across South Africa after her school shared a glimpse into her historic journey through the 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. On 18 November 2026, Pionierskool - Worcester took to Facebook to celebrate matriculant Golesego Sekgetho, noting that she is deafblind and, as far as the school is aware, the only deafblind pupil in the country writing the mainstream NSC papers this year.

Assistive technology levelling the exam room

In the photo accompanying the post, Golesego sits at a wooden library desk dressed in her maroon-and-white school uniform, focused intently as her fingers work across a BrailleNote Touch Plus next to a traditional Perkins Brailler. According to the school, Golesego has relied on the BrailleNote Touch Plus throughout the examination period to complete multiple subjects. Pionierskool - Worcester extended sincere gratitude to Editmicro for loaning the specialised device to the institution, emphasising that the support helped ensure Golesego could sit for her final school assessments in a fair, accessible, and inclusive environment.

See the moving Facebook post below:

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Mzansi celebrates a historic matric milestone

The post quickly resonated with Facebook users, who poured into the comment section to commend Golesego's perseverance, acknowledge the educators supporting her, and reflect on disability inclusion in South Africa:

@Sharon Goosen shared:

"And what makes it more amazing, Marius Coetzee is blind 💪."

@Zodwa Malooca said:

"This girl is not just writing an exam. She is writing history 👏❤️."

@Ingrid Steyn added:

"I am a reader and scribe for students who need them at my local university. I have a blind student who completed his B. Com. degree this month. Anything is possible! You go, Golesego!"

@Nabeela Mahomed wrote:

"This is a reminder for me not to complain and be grateful for what I have. What a remarkable young lady to be achieving what she is. I feel there's a lack of awareness around people with vision and hearing disabilities and limited resources for them to do ordinary everyday activities such as banking, retail, etc. I hope, as a country, we can improve."

@Carina Roux commented:

"You go, girl! May you never stop chasing your dreams! You are an example and inspiration! I wish I had half of your gut and wish you all the best for your exams!"

@Ilse Holloway said:

"Incredible and humbling."

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Source: Briefly News