Swellendam Primary School staff wore identical Rassie Erasmus face masks in honour of the coach on Bok Friday

The lighthearted office prank was filmed in a vlog style and quickly gained attention across South Africa

Many South Africans online loved the school's creative way of showing support for the Springbok coach following his suspension from multiple matches

A school in Swellendam pulled off one of the most creative Bok Friday tributes South Africa has seen. On 20 November, staff at Swellendam Primary School donned identical face masks printed with the likeness of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and wore them in the school's corridors and lobby amid his suspension.

Swellendam Primary School honoured Rassie Erasmus with a hilarious display. Image: Michael Steele / Getty Images / Laerskol Swellendam / Facebook

Source: UGC

Swellendam Primary School's post on Facebook shows staff members popping up one after another wearing the matching Rassie masks, with Radiohead's "Karma Police" playing cheekily in the background. The prank ended with the whole group heading outside for a group photo, all still wearing the masks.

The video by Swellendam Primary School spread quickly online, with South Africans charmed by the school's playful way of celebrating the Springboks and their beloved coach. It struck a chord not just for the humour, but for the warm community spirit behind it. Watch the full video for Rassie here:

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Mzansi reacts to the Rassie Erasmus tribute

South Africans in the comments section could not get enough of the Swellendam school's Bok Friday spirit:

Riaan van den Berg said:

"Go, Rassie, go"

Diane Kriel wrote:

"My type of school! 👌🏼🇿🇦🏉🫶🏼"

Aitsa Afrikaans shared:

"Wow, you are very clever! I hope someone shares this with Rassie. If our politicians could unite the people the way Rassie does, South Africa would be just fine!"

Elmien Muller added:

"I hope he sees all of this, we really do love our coach and fully support him."

Other Briefly News stories on reactions to Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’s six-match World Rugby ban

Source: Briefly News