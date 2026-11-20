South Africa ranked first in Africa for English proficiency in the 2026 EF index, ahead of Zimbabwe and Kenya

Nigeria placed fourth on the continent, while Tanzania's appearance in the top 10 sparked debate online

Africans flooded the comments with strong opinions about which countries truly deserve a spot on the list

South Africa has claimed the top spot in Africa for English proficiency, according to the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index. Business Insider Africa shared the findings on Instagram on 20 November, sparking a lively debate across the continent.

A 2026 English Proficiency Index ranked SA compared to other African countries. Image: Skylight Views

Source: UGC

The rankings, compiled by Education First, placed South Africa first among African nations. Zimbabwe came in second and Kenya third, while Nigeria ranked fourth on the continent. Tanzania rounded out the list at number 10.

The EF index measures English ability across non-native-speaking countries worldwide. For Africa, it highlights which nations have made the most progress in English fluency, a skill closely tied to education, trade and economic opportunity across the continent. See the full Business Insider Africa post here:

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SA divided over results

The post drew comments with many readers pushing back on the rankings and others simply refusing to accept them.

@t.bouy_zw said:

"I refuse to believe SA is better than Zimbabwe. In SA, people can only know you are Zimbabwean because of English fluency 😂😂"

@dready___da pointed out:

"The fact that Zimbabweans don't take pride in knowing good English and don't regard it as an achievement should tell you something, it's too easy🤭"

@sarafricana questioned Nigeria's placement:

"Did number 4 pay to be on this list😮"

@source_ofpets reacted:

"So Nigeria is only 4th lmao."

@costra_nostra96 was baffled by Tanzania's inclusion:

"How under the Lord's heavens is 🇹🇿 Tanzania on this list??"

@danji.daka asked:

"Is this something we should even be proud of."

Other Briefly News stories about South Africans on international stages

A resurfaced TikTok clip shared in February 2026 delighted South Africans by showing local kwaito dance group Real-Action effortlessly adapting their pantsula footwork to an unfamiliar electronic track to defeat a German crew at the SDK Europe World Team Battle.

Benoni dancer Luke Scrase made history in Prague in November 2026 by becoming the first South African to win the Adult Male Solo title at the IDO World Tap Dance Championships, with a special choreographer.

Team South Africa’s fourth-place finish at the July 2026 Spelling Bee World Cup in Shanghai sparked a lively online rivalry with Nigerian social media users, who taunted South Africans over celebrating a top-five spot while Nigeria claimed the gold medal.

Source: Briefly News