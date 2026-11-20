South African content creator Ongie Gusha recreated JMPD officer Puleng Rikhotso's viral Madlanga Commission moment in a TikTok parody

She dressed in a white blazer, short brown wig and carried a notepad to mimic Rikhotso's hesitant testimony about a romantic relationship

Viewers were left in stitches by her uncanny resemblance to the officer, with fans rushing to tag her name in disbelief

Ongie Gusha recreated JMPD officer Puleng Rikhotso's viral Madlanga Commission "romantic" testimony, amusing SA. Image: @ongiegusha / @TheTruthPanther

Source: TikTok

South African content creator Ongie Gusha served up one of her most spot-on recreations yet when she lip-synced a moment from the Madlanga Commission that had the whole country talking. Ongie, who goes by @ongiegusha on TikTok, posted the parody on 19 November 2026. She sat at a desk dressed in a white blazer over a black top, with a short brown wig completing the look, and had a notepad, pencil, and microphone all set for the role. The subject of her recreation was JMPD officer Puleng Rikhotso, whose testimony at the Madlanga Commission had already captured the internet's attention.

Ongie aces her latest Madlanga Commission skit

Using the original commission audio, Gusha mirrored Rikhotso's famously hesitant moment when she was pressed to define the relationship between Emma and Captain Carlo. She captured the nervous pause, the eye roll, the dramatic attempt to write the word down rather than say it aloud, and the moment she held up the notepad to shield her face before finally confirming the relationship was "romantic." In the original footage, the presiding officer quipped that it was his first time learning to lip-read. Ongie has built a loyal following for exactly this kind of rapid-fire recreation, and her fans clearly never miss a trending moment before she does.

Watch the parody that has Mzansi in stitches in the TikTok video here.

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Viewers said they waited for her to recreate the moment after watching the Madlanga Commission. Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Viewers react to the viral clip

Viewers immediately went wild in the comments, many quoting the now-iconic lines "Can I write it" and "please speak" back at Gusha. Several said they watched the clip yelling her name out loud simply because they could not believe how closely she had captured the moment. Comments poured in from across the country:

@sunltower said:

"Why do you look like all of them 🧡?"

@Mamakena Sinah wrote:

"You nailed it, lovey."

@Rendley asked:

"Where do you get the clothes 🧡?"

@Sonja Geel noted:

"You really have all the outfits and wigs on standby 🧡"

@Rakhi Beekrum shared:

"You made my day, sisi 🥳. When my husband saw the original video, his first question was whether Ongie has posted yet 🤗."

@Miss_Mongoose said:

"Oh, been waiting for this!"

Other articles about Madlanga Commission skits

Ongie Gusha took social media by storm with a perfect recreation of the testimony given by Brigadier Rachel Matjeng during the Madlanga Commission Enquiry.

A content creator shared a hilarious skit mocking Mel and Peet Viljoen's claims about the American police officials stealing their diamonds, money, and designer clothes, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

South Africans were left in stitches after content creator Ongie Gusha shared a spot-on skit impersonating politician Fadiel Adams during a parliamentary committee hearing.

Source: Briefly News