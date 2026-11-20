Ruth Baldwin photographed glowing neon-blue waves at Gordon's Bay on 18 November 2026, capturing a child standing in the luminescent shallows

The bioluminescence appeared faint but clearly visible, drawing attention from coastal residents across the Western Cape

Facebook users shared their own sightings at nearby beaches, with some saying they kept missing the fleeting natural display

A Western Cape resident captured a glowing neon-blue wave rolling onto the Gordon's Bay shoreline. Image: James Stone / Bevan Goldswain

Source: Getty Images

A breathtaking photograph of glowing blue waves rolling onto a Western Cape beach has captured the imagination of South Africans online. Ruth Baldwin shared the image on 18 November 2026 in a Cape Town bioluminescence Facebook group, showing the natural light display at Gordon's Bay.

The photograph shows a young child in a red T-shirt standing ankle-deep in the dark shallows as a crest of bioluminescent water breaks nearby. Distant city lights shimmer across the bay in the background, making the scene feel almost otherworldly. Baldwin noted in her caption that while the glow was faint, it was clearly visible to the eye.

What Is Bioluminescence?

Bioluminescence is a natural phenomenon caused by microscopic marine organisms that emit light when disturbed, often turning breaking waves into a vivid blue-green glow after dark. The spectacle is seasonal and unpredictable, making sightings all the more special for those lucky enough to witness it. For many along the coastline, the sightings serve as a reminder to keep an eye on the water after dark during the summer months, when conditions are most likely to bring the glow to shore.

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See the original Facebook post here.

Fellow coastal residents chimed in with sightings from Macassar Beach, Mykonos, and Gearings Point. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Western Cape sightings spread along the coast

The post quickly drew responses from residents along the Western Cape coastline, many of whom had spotted the phenomenon near their own homes. Some shared that the display appeared in shades of pink and orange rather than the classic blue, depending on the time and location. South Africans in the comments were quick to share their own experiences:

@LaughtonMartin wrote:

"Very faint last night at Macassar Beach also."

@SueAnnCoetzee said:

"I keep missing it, even here in Mossel Bay."

@AnonymousParticipant195 noted:

"At Mykonos sometimes."

@LottaEriksson shared:

"This morning also visible in pink/orange at Gearings Point."

@BetsieWhitehead simply replied:

"Beautiful 🤩."

@LemmeWebber added:

"I saw it yesterday afternoon, an orange patch. I knew because last year, at the same time, it was absolutely breathtaking."

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Source: Briefly News