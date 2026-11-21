Imraan Aboobaker, 53, ran into a burning Verulam home multiple times to rescue his family before the flames overtook him

His daughter was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation while his wife and son were hospitalised in a critical condition

Community leaders say the area's long-lasting water crisis left neighbours with almost nothing to fight the blaze

A Verulam father gave his life for his family. He ran into a burning house three times to pull his wife and children to safety before the fire consumed him.

A Verulam father died while saving his family from a fire. Image: Jani Kantokoski

Source: UGC

Imraan Aboobaker, 53, was asleep at his home on Ebony Link Road when the blaze broke out at around 5 am. Despite the intensity of the flames, he forced open a door and gate that were already scorching hot to the touch. He pulled his 14-year-old daughter out first, then went back for his son, and then returned a third time for his wife. By the time he tried to leave the house himself, his clothes and hair had caught alight. He could not be saved.

According to IOL, Roshan Lil-Ruthan, chairperson of the Verulam Business Forum, confirmed the details of the incident. He said:

"Aboobaker has saved his family, but nobody could save him."

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The fire department arrived and extinguished the blaze at approximately 6 am. Aboobaker's daughter was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. His wife and son were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Water crisis left neighbours powerless

The tragedy was even more devastating because the community could do little. Lil-Ruthan said the area has had no running water for five years, as reported by Ground Up. When neighbours smelled the smoke and rushed over to help, they had only a few five-litre containers and buckets of water.

Dry taps left neighbours helpless after the fire broke out. Image: LumiNola

Source: Getty Images

The situation was made worse by ongoing cable theft in the area, which had left homes without electricity for days leading up to the fire. Residents had been cooking outdoors, using gas stoves, torches and candles. While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, Lil-Ruthan said both the water shortage and the crime-related power outages were contributing factors to Aboobaker's death. He confirmed that Aboobaker was laid to rest on the evening of Friday, 20 November.

Mzansi mourns selfless father

The community's grief poured out online after the story was shared:

Gonum Rengasamy wrote:

"He was such a humble and respectful person. Worked with him at Mciver few years back. It's so sad to hear this news. Pray his family recovers. Rest well Imraan 😭💔🙏"

Juluka Junju said:

"Had there been water, the neighbours could have helped. Something urgent needs to be done about this water issue."

Quraisha Dustageer shared:

"May Almighty Allah grant him the highest stage in Jannah. Ameen, and may Almighty Allah grant the family sabr."

Ricky Govender wrote:

"RIP bro. Extremely sad. Blessings and healing to his family."

Maya Sivsankar said:

"Our heartfelt condolences to the family. May God grant you all strength and courage to continue through this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you 🙏"

Sbongile Ngubane added:

"Such a humble person, RIP Imraan 🕊️🕊️, condolences to the family."

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Source: Briefly News