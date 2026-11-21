Worcester-Noord Primêre Skool posted a comedic skit on 20 November welcoming Rassie Erasmus to their school

The video was made in solidarity with Rassie after World Rugby handed him a 6-match suspension

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter and messages of support for the Springbok coach

A primary school in Worcester pulled off a tribute to Rassie Erasmus. Worcester-Noord Primêre Skool (WNPS) posted a comedic skit on 20 November announcing that the Springbok coach had officially joined their staff, poking fun at Rassie's now-famous press conference comments that landed him a six-match suspension from World Rugby.

Worcester-Noord Primêre Skool showed Rassie Erasmus support amid his suspension. Image: Worcester-Noord Primêre Skool / Facebook

Source: UGC

The video was filmed in an office and classroom setting using a mock news broadcast format. Everyone was wearing a printed Rassie Erasmus face mask. The school leaned into the joke, suggesting that since he had some time on his hands, he may as well spend it doing library duty, classroom teaching, and field service at their school. Watch the skit that has South Africa laughing:

Mzansi rallies behind Rassie Erasmus

The video became a small but loud reminder that when it comes to backing their own, South Africans find a way to make even a suspension feel like a celebration. South Africans in the comments were fully on board, turning the post into a moment of national solidarity:

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William E Engelbrecht said:

"Can someone send this to World Rugby 😂😂"

Peter Nico Williams wrote:

"😂 I love my country!!! You strike one, you strike 60 million. #letRassieintothestadium"

Tshidi Yvonne Marope added:

"This is South Africa and we are behind Rassie 🤟🇿🇦🇿🇦"

Shaun Bovey said:

"Gosh, this is excellent!!! Our South Africans thrive on humour! They don't know what we know 🤣"

Shaun Hayward kept it short:

"Moer funny. Well done. Hats off!"

Other Briefly News stories about Rassie Erasmus’s ban

Staff at Swellendam Primary School delighted South Africans on 20 November 2026 by wearing identical Rassie Erasmus face masks through the school corridors to Radiohead’s "Karma Police" for Bok Friday in a cheeky tribute to the suspended Springbok coach.

for Bok Friday in a cheeky tribute to the suspended Springbok coach. Ahead of his hotel-room YouTube watch party with over 100,000 registered fans across 89 countries, Rassie Erasmus faces strict legal and suspension rules during Saturday's Test against Ireland.

Springbok supporters in Dublin and at viewing venues worldwide are rallying around the banned coach for Saturday's 18:40 kick-off against Ireland by printing and wearing Rassie Erasmus face masks while tuning into his delayed two-screen livestream.

Source: Briefly News