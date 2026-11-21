South African motorists will pay R60 every time they check their demerit point balance under the new AARTO system

An industry expert warned the fee could cost minimum wage workers up to 4.5% of their monthly income if employers demand regular checks

Transparency concerns have also been raised about significant changes made to AARTO regulations without public comment

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South African motorists will be charged R60 each time they check their demerit point balance under the AARTO system, despite the process costing the government virtually nothing to run.

President Cyril Ramaphosa approved AARTO's rollout to 60 municipalities from 1 July 2026. The fee, set out in Schedule 2 of the published fee schedule, has drawn sharp criticism from road safety and motoring experts, particularly because the data already sits on a government database.

R60 fee hits low-earning drivers hardest

According to a report by BusinessTech, Rob Handfield-Jones, managing director of Driving.co.za, argued that the charge creates a real financial burden for workers who drive as part of their jobs. He said companies would almost certainly require employees to declare their demerit point totals regularly, meaning the cost would pile up quickly.

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South Africa's national minimum wage sits at approximately R30.20 per hour. A worker on that rate, working eight hours a day over 22 days a month, earns around R5,315.20 before deductions. Four demerit checks a year at R60 each would cost R240, roughly 4.5% of that monthly take-home.

Handfield-Jones pointed out that the actual cost of retrieving the information is negligible. "The cost of the query to the RTIA is essentially zero. It is a single line of database code which returns a few tens of bytes of information," he said, adding that the service should be free to encourage drivers to stay informed about their points status.

Transparency concerns cloud AARTO rollout

Beyond the fee, Handfield-Jones raised concerns about how the final regulations differ substantially from the draft versions released for public comment, with little opportunity for scrutiny.

"Massive evolutions in both wording and content have been published as final regulations, which, in many cases, barely resemble the draft upon which they were based," he said.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) echoed these concerns. The organisation initially approached the courts to suspend AARTO's expansion, arguing that the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) had not provided sufficient information about the Appeals Tribunal, the independent body through which motorists can challenge traffic infringements.

The RTIA later disclosed the tribunal's details, removing one of OUTA's grounds for urgent legal relief. However, OUTA said the delay itself was troubling. "The public should never have been left wondering whether the Appeals Tribunal existed, who served on it, or how motorists could exercise their right to appeal under the amended AARTO system," the organisation said.

OUTA's executive director for accountability, Advocate Stefanie Fick, identified transparency as the core issue at stake for motorists navigating the new system.

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