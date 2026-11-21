Kanya shared on TikTok how a routine pre-birthday visit in Cosmo City ended in a life-changing shooting

Three armed men followed Kanya and her friend home, demanded her phone, money and car keys at gunpoint

The bullet lodged in a place too risky to operate on, leaving Kanya paralysed from the chest down

A South African woman known as Kanya shared one of the most difficult stories of her life on TikTok. In a video posted on @khanyakubhayi1, she opened up about the night she was shot in the neck during a robbery and woke up paralysed.

A woman shared how thieves caused serious damage. Image: @khanyakubhayi1

Source: TikTok

She admitted it took multiple attempts to record the video. Each time she listened back, she broke down and deleted it.

It was 21 December 2015, the day before her birthday. Kanya had worked a full day in Northgate, and that evening made her way to Cosmo City to visit a friend who had organised a small pre-birthday celebration for her the night before.

After arriving, the two went out briefly to return a speaker, then drove around looking for something to eat before heading back. As they turned a corner near the house, they passed three men walking along the street. The area had no gate. By the time they opened the front door, the three men were right behind them, armed.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The men demanded Kanya's phone and money, then walked her back outside to her car. She unlocked it and reached into the back as instructed. She felt one of the men push her and, before she understood what was happening, she was struck on the forehead and fell. Then she heard the gunshot.

Lying on the ground, unable to move her body, Kanya said she felt no pain at first. She was asking herself what would come next. The men took her keys, called their third accomplice from inside the house and drove away in her car. Neighbours began to emerge but were too frightened to help. Her friend eventually spotted the neck wound, grabbed a towel and wrapped it around her. An ambulance was called but took too long, so her friend's uncle drove her to Neck Care Oliveda Hospital. She described that journey as the longest of her life, telling those in the car not to stop talking to her because she felt she was dying.

After spending several weeks in a coma, she was transferred to Helen Joseph Hospital, where doctors told her family she was paralysed. The bullet had settled in a position too risky to remove and had already damaged the nerves beyond repair. Watch Kanya share her story on TikTok:

Mzansi responds to robbery horror

South Africans flooded the comments section with grief, questions and support:

@Psyfo shared:

"Your story is similar to mine. I was shot multiple times, including the spinal cord, by three guys who demanded my car and phone."

@Mrs Mbana wrote:

"I'm sorry about what happened to you, sis. My husband got shot on 26 October 2026 (9 bullets) and died on the scene inside the yard in front of the kids and me."

@Gail Ntiyiso Math853 asked:

"Askies ❤️❤️ so they did not remove the bullet 🥹?"

Neo_🌿🐞 said:

"So sorry, hleng ...it was not necessary for them to shoot kodwa."

Other Briefly News stories about crime in South Africa

Johannesburg resident Sherri-Lynn Wallis won widespread praise in November 2026 after using her Jiu-Jitsu training to fight off three muggers, walking away unharmed with her own belongings plus one of the attackers' phones.

TikToker @sego_nko sparked lively debate in November 2026 after filming a thief failing to break into her BMW from a restaurant patio, reportedly at Kyalami Corner, explaining that she chose not to confront him because her life came first.

Brakpan TikToker Angel (@angelmadiope) explained in a follow-up video on 13 June 2026 that she acted purely on instinct without thinking twice when she filmed herself calmly confronting burglars walking out of her home with her belongings, prompting safety experts and relieved South Africans to urge her to relocate and avoid confrontation in future.

Source: Briefly News