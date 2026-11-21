Greenwood Bay College shared a heartfelt tribute to Grade 4 learner Kate Pask, who passed away

The school described Kate as a treasured student whose warmth and quiet strength touched everyone around her

Parents and community members flooded the tribute post with messages of love for Kate's grieving family

Greenwood Bay College has paid tribute to Kate Pask, a Grade 4 learner whose passing has left her school community heartbroken. The college shared the tribute on Facebook on 17 November, with a message expressing the deep grief felt across the school.

Greenwood Bay College mourned the loss of a Grade 4 learner. Image: Greenwood Bay College

Source: Facebook

The post described Kate as a cherished member of the GBC family, noting that her gentle spirit and warmth had touched everyone who crossed her path. The school's tribute card remembered her as a student who brought "a special light" to those around her, and spoke of a legacy defined by compassion, excellence and friendship.

In its message, the school reflected on what made Kate so beloved. Beyond her academic dedication and talents, it was her quiet strength and kindness that those who knew her would carry with them. The school said she would forever remain part of the Greenwood Bay College family, and extended its love and thoughts to her family and loved ones during this devastating time. The post drew an outpouring of condolences from parents and community members who were moved by the news. Read the post below:

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Mzansi sends love to Kate's family

The school's Facebook community responded with warmth and sorrow:

Angelique Smith wrote:

"Such a gorgeous little lady 😢. May God carry her family!"

Chantelle Dicey said:

"Sending Kate's family all our love; we have been keeping you in our thoughts during this devastating time 💜"

Bianca van der Mescht offered:

"Sincere condolences to her family 🥹"

Julie Smith shared:

"Incredibly sad, our deepest condolences 🙏"

Bianca Bouffe wrote:

"Such a special little girl! ❤️"

Thelma Paulse added:

"Deepest condolences to her fam and friends"

Beryl Dykman Dewet said:

"Sincere condolences to her family during this difficult time. Rest softly, sweet child."

Other Briefly News stories on heartbreaking learner deaths across South Africa

Fourteen-year-old Hexvallei Secondary School Grade 9 learner Fredrico Konstabel, who dreamed of becoming a truck driver like his father, was fatally crushed on 8 October 2026.

Boksburg’s Hoërskool Dr E.G. Jansen and its surrounding community shared an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes on 13 November 2026 following the passing of Grade 8 learner Marilyn Russouw.

Eighteen-year-old RT Mokgopa Secondary School matriculant Tshidiso Masakale was found unresponsive and declared dead at a Thaba Nchu study camp in the early hours of 16 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News