Fiona the hippo, one of Cincinnati Zoo's most beloved animals, died on 20 November after vets made multiple attempts to save her

The 9-year-old hippo swallowed a knit hat that accidentally fell into her enclosure the week before

Zoo officials described how the hat ended up in Fiona's habitat as a freak accident unlikely to ever happen again

Fiona the hippo, one of the most famous animals at the Cincinnati Zoo, died on 20 November. She was just nine years old after swallowing a knit hat that found its way into her enclosure.

Fiona the hippo died at the Cincinnati Zoo after an accident. Image: Kirandeep Singh Walia / Pexels

Source: UGC

Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley explained that the hat did not simply fall in. A visitor had tossed it into the air, a ceiling fan caught it, and the momentum sent it through a roughly one-foot opening above the 12-foot-high viewing windows into Fiona's habitat. Curley described it as "highly unusual," adding:

"We probably couldn't make it happen again if we tried."

According to NBC News, vets worked through multiple attempts to treat the complications caused by the ingested hat, but were ultimately unable to save her. As news of Fiona's death spread online, many viewers were quick to direct anger at the child and their family. However, the zoo's own social media accounts moved swiftly to correct the narrative, clarifying repeatedly that the incident was not the result of deliberate action. Watch the report on Fiona's death below:

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Viewers react to Fiona the hippo's death

Fiona had been a star attraction at the Cincinnati Zoo since her premature birth in 2017, making her a global sensation, drawing millions of followers and visitors over the years. The news drew an enormous response online, with hundreds of thousands of people weighing in on the Cincinnati Zoo's loss:

@Stephen M said:

"Very sad. The person who threw the hat should be criminally prosecuted."

@franktanks3 wrote:

"Sue the parents. Ban the family. Shame forever."

@JD Young pushed back:

"Everyone put down your pitchforks. The official zoo account has clarified several times that the hat was blown by wind into a fan, which knocked it through a small gap in the glass panels. It was a freak accident. The child was not at fault."

@Madi Baby💕 added:

"I'm a little confused why everyone is making it out to seem like the child intentionally dropped the hat into the enclosure when that is not what happened. The kid threw it into the air, and a ceiling fan caught it and catapulted it through a 1-foot gap into the enclosure. It was genuinely a freak accident."

@Geobarr777 noted:

"Hippos eat watermelons whole and a f***ing hat took him out."

Other Briefly News stories about loss of beloved animals

South Africans mourned Rays, a beloved rescue tiger at Stanford’s Panthera Africa Cat Sanctuary, who died during the wildfires.

Bela-Bela's ZA Cheetah Conservation said a tearful goodbye in July 2026 to Faith, an inspiring 13-year-old cheetah who survived cubhood meningitis with a curled tail and stiff walk and delighted sanctuary visitors on her daily morning walks before her health declined.

Content creator Ruben Lambrechts paid tribute in December 2025 to Cindy, a 31-year-old blind rescue chacma baboon raised by his family since November 1994, after she died from severe heart failure and lung fluid build-up.

Source: Briefly News