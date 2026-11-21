• A South African woman revealed she auditioned for Love Is Blind SA but was turned away by the show's casting team

• The TikTok creator shared her experience after seeing the show's cast, noting she was told they could not find her a match

• South Africans flooded her comments questioning the show's casting choices and calling for more diversity

A South African woman has gone viral after revealing she tried out for Love Is Blind SA. Her video came after the disastrous cast reveal for the show.

A woman said she auditioned for 'Love Is Blind'. Image: @i.am.umlungu

Source: TikTok

A TikTok creator posted a clip on 20 November, as buzz around the Netflix reality show's South African cast was spreading online. The on-screen text read:

"Seeing all the Love Is Blind SA posts after I auditioned and didn't make the cut because they 'couldn't find me a match'."

The tone was playful as she wrote that she could have become a makoti, but the revelation struck a nerve with viewers across the country. For many South Africans watching the comments pile up, the issue was bigger than one person's rejection. Viewers were quick to point out that the show's cast did not appear to reflect the full spectrum of the country's population, with many feeling that Netflix had missed an opportunity to showcase just how diverse South Africa truly is. The video by @i.am.umlungu struck a chord almost immediately, drawing thousands of responses from people who felt the casting process had been too narrow. Watch the video that started it all:

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Mzansi reacts to the Love Is Blind SA snub

South Africans were vocal in the comments, and many sided firmly with the creator:

@K.S Mshengu🦅 said:

"So we could've had a diverse group of people; they just didn't want. Netflix SA has officially ruined LIB."

@Celestè Mitchell🇿🇦 wrote:

"The casting director needs to be fired asap."

@Keabetsoe🌸🫧 added:

"I need the men who got rejected to speak up, I'm tryna see 😭"

@Amahle Mthethwa commented:

"I would have loved to see some coloured men. They're so fine shem."

@ASSERET observed:

"Rainbow nation but there's division."

@Lindo🇿🇦 questioned:

"Couldn't find a match,kanti [so] what's the criteria."

@BabyLee.🤍🦋 offered a silver lining:

"Idk but I think they did you a huge favour! 😭🤣"

@Number one shared:

"This makes me sad. I really wanted a diverse cast to represent how diverse our country is."

Other Briefly News stories about pre-premiere drama surrounding Love Is Blind

Twenty-seven-year-old Love Is Blind: South Africa contestant Rene Khobie faced xenophobic pushback on X after sharing his Netflix promo card on 18 November 2026 ahead of the 4 December premiere.

contestant Rene Khobie faced xenophobic pushback on X after sharing his Netflix promo card on 18 November 2026 ahead of the 4 December premiere. Netflix drew fresh frustration from South African viewers on 19 November 2026 after quietly altering the listed ages and job titles of Love Is Blind: South Africa cast members, which critics slammed as a downgrade to the women's careers.

cast members, which critics slammed as a downgrade to the women's careers. Contestant Letlhogonolo "Tloks" Motseeng broke his silence to Briefly News on 19 November 2026, vehemently denying false claims from a now-deleted X parody account, while confirming he is pursuing legal action for defamation.

Source: Briefly News