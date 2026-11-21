A group of bouncers paid tribute to a colleague at his graveside with a weightlifting send-off

A bystander filmed the moment and posted it on TikTok, where it quickly went viral across South Africa

South Africans online were left stunned and amused by the unconventional farewell they pulled off

A group of bouncers turned a funeral into something nobody saw coming. At an outdoor gravesite gathering, the men arrived with dumbbells and lifted them in a weightlifting tribute right beside the casket of their late friend.

Bouncers gave their friend a special send-off made for him. Image: @tumza7928

Source: TikTok

The footage on 19 November was captioned "bouncers send off" and shows the men cheering each other on and shouting as they exercise in their friend's honour. All the antics happened with other mourners singing a funeral hymn. The clip quickly spread across South African social media, leaving thousands both puzzled and entertained.

The scene posted on TikTok by @tumza7928 had all the hallmarks of a typical graveside service, but with a twist no one could have scripted. As mourners gathered, the bouncers broke into their tribute, with voices calling out "Let's go" between reps. The chants of "lightweight" echoed across the open-air setting, blending the solemnity of the moment with the energy of a gym floor. It was clearly a send-off designed to reflect who their friend was and the world he and his colleagues shared. Watch the bouncer gym tribute at the graveside:

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Mzansi discusses bouncer's funeral

South Africans in the comments on @tumza7928's TikTok had plenty to say:

@F🦊Xxteria wrote:

"After this, they're gonna fight over carrying a coffin one man. 😅"

@Gerald Frieslaar shared:

"Too much happening, singing, guys gyming. Guy shouting Light weight.😭 Too much"

@noxolo 💋 joked:

"When are we eating here at VirginActive"

@ta mbu03 noted:

"Bouncers from UNISA."

@Sdumza added:

"I wonder what's going to happen at my funeral 😆 🤣 😂"

Other Briefly News stories about unconventional funeral tributes

A viral May 2026 TikTok clip shared by @itsblackspeedyapril puzzled and amused South Africans after showing mourners dressed in outfits reminiscent of Botswana’s MaRock subculture or WWE’s The Undertaker.

Mourners in Soweto divided South Africans online in September 2026 after footage showed dancers performing energetic pantsula moves atop the casket of late Soweto Skeleton Movers founder Jabulani Manyoni during his street funeral procession.

An August 2026 video from a rural South African community sparked fierce debate on X after showing a red car performing smoky burnouts right beside a coffin marked "RIP CHICO" placed on an unpaved road.

Source: Briefly News