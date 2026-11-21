Banele Ndlovu, a 25-year-old from Pimville, Soweto, has been clearing illegal dumping sites and replacing them with vegetable gardens

His recycling business, named in memory of his late brother, has grown to employ 22 young people from his community

His before-and-after cleanup photos went viral, with some people accusing him of using AI to fake the results

Banele Ndlovu with another young man standing behind him on the left and a before and after image of a dump. Images: still_looking_for_a_name/Instagram and CoolStoryBru/Facebook

Source: UGC

A 25-year-old man from Pimville, Soweto, is quietly transforming some of the most neglected corners of his community. Banele Kamogelo Ndlovu has been clearing illegal dumping sites and replacing them with vegetable gardens, and the results have been so dramatic that people online accused him of faking the photos with AI.

Banele started small. In his first month, he washed ten wheelie bins and collected recyclables, then reinvested every rand he earned into seeds, hoses, and gardening tools. Motivated by reports of child hunger in the Eastern Cape, he launched a campaign called #WhatAWaste, rallying Pimville residents to clear rubbish, rubble, and tyres from open lots. In their place, he planted spinach, carrots, onions, cabbage, and fruit trees to help feed the community around him.

Soweto's recycling business

Beyond the cleanups, Banele founded a recycling business called Khabiso ya Lefatshe, a name chosen in memory of his late brother that translates to "decorating the earth." The business has since grown to employ 22 young people from the local area.

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He has already planted over 1,000 trees with the support of community volunteers, and his long-term goal is to reach one million trees across Soweto. He also makes a point of involving young people directly in the cleanups, aiming to build habits and attitudes that last.

Cape Town-based content creator Cool Story Bru shared footage of Banele's work on 20 November 2026, calling on South Africans to take note of his example.

Watch the video that got South Africa talking below.

Mzansi calls for Banele to be supported

South Africans in the comments section on the Facebook page were moved and inspired:

@Alwin Butler-Baynes said:

"Wow, wouldn't it be awesome if we could support him on a bigger scale."

@Laura Van de Berg wrote:

"Now that's what I call 'An Influencer'. Three cheers for this South African Role Model. 👏👏👏"

@Karabo Sepeng noted:

"Not all heroes wear capes 🙌🫡"

@Margie Mitchell added:

"Every country in Africa could do with more men like this. Love the fact that he is teaching the younger generation."

@Jason Venske said:

"This is definitely a young man who the government should be supporting his small business and helping him to grow."

@Amelia Ferreira Da Silva wrote:

"Make him THE MAYOR 👏👏👏"

@Zama Zama added:

"All of us need to be like him. We would have a very clean South Africa. Like Japan. So clean."

More on CoolStoryBru's viral stories

Source: Briefly News