A South African police van overturned and landed on its roof with six suspects locked in the back

Video of the chaotic scene at a street intersection spread rapidly online, drawing a crowd of onlookers and emergency personnel

South Africans raised urgent questions about suspect safety and whether the driver was fit to be behind the wheel

A South African police vehicle overturned and landed on its roof on 20 November. There were six suspects still locked inside the back of the van when it happened.

A SAPS van overturned with suspects inside. Image: @PSAFLIVE / X

Source: Twitter

Footage shared by Souta Pulse on Facebook captured the chaotic scene at what appeared to be a street intersection. The clip opened with a close-up of the overturned vehicle's undercarriage before pulling back to reveal the full picture: the van lying on its roof, surrounded by onlookers, other police vehicles, and emergency personnel scrambling to respond.

The on-screen text in the video read: "Police van ends up on its roof with six suspects still locked inside," making clear the gravity of the situation. With the van upside down and the suspects secured in the back, the scene raised immediate questions about how to safely extract them without enabling an escape. The incident captured by @SoutaPulse quickly gained traction online, with many South Africans divided over what should have been done next. Watch the video below:

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Mzansi reacts to overturned police van

South Africans had a lot to say in the comments:

Mishy Jones offered a balanced view:

"I think they couldn't let them out because the suspects might escape, but it's also risky to leave them locked inside because anything can happen."

Vijay Rajpaul was more pointed:

"Maybe the officer was drinking and eating his KFC, not watching the road."

Frik Heystek quipped:

"6 big claims incoming!!!"

Patrick Cannell added:

"Surprised traffic cops did not tow."

Other Briefly News stories on viral SAPS foot chases and street encounters

A March 2026 TikTok clip shared by @lylabergmann had South Africans in stitches after capturing a Johannesburg SAPS officer tripping face-first over a low wooden barrier while pursuing a fleeing suspect before scrambling back up to continue the chase.

An October 2026 TikTok video posted by @kingzoso_saa divided viewers after showing an armed SAPS officer running away from a rock-throwing crowd without drawing his firearm.

South Africans jokingly crowned a fit SAPS officer "Cop of the Year" in June 2026 after a viral X clip showed him sprinting at breakneck speed through dense bush while carrying a heavy rifle to pursue a suspect without resorting to gunfire.

Source: Briefly News