MySol's Holdings and Logistics' 2025 year-end function was captured on video and posted to TikTok on 21 November

The footage showed employees celebrating across multiple luxury venues, from a hotel lobby to a nightclub-style stage setup

South Africans who saw the clip could not hide their envy, flooding the comments with requests for job applications

MySol's year-end celebration attracted attention again before the 2026 treat for staff. Footage of the event left thousands of South Africans questioning their own workplace perks.

MySol's 2026 year-end function for staff left South Africans stunned. Image: @dj.vest3

Source: TikTok

A clip posted on 21 November documented the 2025 MySol Holdings and Logistics year-end function in all its glory. The video moved through several settings, including a scenic road, a bus loading area, a hotel lobby, and a nightclub-style venue complete with stage lighting and an electric atmosphere.

For many South Africans watching the video by @dj.vest3, the contrast with their own workplace year-end experiences was impossible to ignore. While some employees are lucky to get a braai at the office, MySol's staff were treated to what looked like a full production. The clip quickly racked up dozens of comments, with viewers split between genuine admiration and playful despair at their own situations. Watch the year-end function that has South Africa talking:

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Mzansi wants to work for MySol

South Africans in the comments on @dj.vest3's TikTok could not contain themselves:

@Nana❤️ asked:

"Are they hiring????? 😭😭😭"

@Hanzo_Malone joked:

"Clearly I'm a clown because I work for a circus 😣"

@malumdese wrote:

"Tja, I want to work for MySol, how do I apply, grootman"

@Patricia Moeng2020 said:

"First time in my life ke bona ntho ESO [I see something like this], closing party with style and luxury. Big up Sol"

@kylo77721 asked:

"Was the Christmas bonus over 100k"

@Tsholofelo Die Gif declared:

"I'm colleagues with you guys, you just don't know it yet, but I'm your colleague guys."

@justashika 🫧 laughed:

"My company said this is A.I 😂😭"

@One clout out added:

"Yoh we only get a braai"

Other Briefly News stories about MySol

Mining tycoon Solomon "MySol" Madibela drew sharp reactions on X in November 2026 after making a surprise cameo in Young Stunna’s handheld, Sun City-shot Umshini music video.

music video. During an October 2026 Podcast and Chill appearance, mining mogul Solomon "MySol" Madibela dismissed romance rumours with Amapiano vocalist Babalwa M, confirmed his marital status while warning wealthy men against South African divorce laws, and shared plans to back rapper Emtee’s FNB Stadium dream.

appearance, mining mogul Solomon "MySol" Madibela dismissed romance rumours with Amapiano vocalist Babalwa M, confirmed his marital status while warning wealthy men against South African divorce laws, and shared plans to back rapper Emtee’s FNB Stadium dream. MySol sparked mixed reactions on X in November 2026 after flaunting a limited-edition green-and-yellow Wayde van Niekerk Richard Mille RM 67-02 watch, prompting jokes from viewers that he was wearing "someone's house" on his wrist.

Source: Briefly News