Continental announced on 20 November 2026 that it was considering shutting down its Gqeberha tyre plant, which has operated since 1947

Hundreds of employees could be affected as the company launched a formal consultation process under South Africa's Labour Relations Act

Rising energy costs, supply chain disruptions and cheap imported tyres have piled pressure on the Eastern Cape facility for years

Continental, the German tyre manufacturer, announced on Friday, 20 November 2026, that it is considering closing its tyre production facility in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. Around 950 jobs hang in the balance as the company initiates formal consultations with employees.

Continental announced the possible shutdown of its Gqeberha plant. Image: Jonathan Borba

Source: UGC

The plant has been producing tyres in Gqeberha since 1947, with Continental-branded tyres rolling off the line from 1985. It has historically supplied automotive manufacturers across South Africa and served the broader African replacement tyre market.

According to Continental, its production capacity at the facility has been significantly underutilised for several years, and multiple turnaround efforts have failed to reverse the trend. Cheap imports flooding the market have squeezed margins, while rising energy costs, supply chain disruptions and deteriorating infrastructure have driven up manufacturing costs and made forward planning increasingly difficult. It has launched a formal process under Section 189A of South Africa's Labour Relations Act to explore alternatives to closure and discuss how to minimise the impact on workers. If no viable option emerges, production at the site could cease by early 2027.

What Happens to Sales and Workers?

Continental was clear that its commitment to South Africa extends beyond the factory floor. The company's local sales organisation will continue operating from Gqeberha, serving customers across South Africa and the rest of the continent. Its BestDrive retail network will also remain unaffected by any changes to production. The company said it recognised the uncertainty its announcement would create for workers and pledged to handle the process with transparency and respect.

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Mzansi worries over job loss

South Africans on social media were quick to react to the news.

Vaughan BigVee Smith asked:

"I wonder if years of strikes and government directives have had anything to do with the decision?"

Rowan Moses was blunt:

"Plenty imported tyres in South Africa. If they want to close, their choice. We can easily import tyres as well."

Clyde Ngwenya offered a different view:

"I think the local industry should be subsidised and impose tariffs on the imports to help the local industry recover."

Maxobayakawuleza Mvo commented: "

We buying tyres in China."

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Source: Briefly News