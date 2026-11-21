Jacob Chidawaya, a Drakensberg Boys Choir School alumnus from the class of 2015, was part of the team that welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa at Google headquarters

Ramaphosa visited Silicon Valley on a working trip aimed at attracting AI investment and building technology partnerships for South Africa

Jacob's achievement moved his former teachers and the school community, who shared warm memories of the young Google employee

President Ramaphosa at Google HQ. Images: Drakensberg Boys Choir/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A former Drakensberg Boys Choir School pupil was among the South Africans who made an impression during President Cyril Ramaphosa's high-profile Silicon Valley visit this week.

Jacob Chidawaya, a member of the class of 2015 at the KwaZulu-Natal school, was part of the welcome team that received President Ramaphosa at Google's headquarters in California on 20 November 2026. Jacob currently holds the position of Associate Product Manager at Google, a role that placed him front and centre during one of South Africa's most significant diplomatic technology visits in recent memory.

The school shared the news on its Facebook page after receiving a message from Jacob's father, Mr Jacob Chidawaya Senior, who also passed on the family's gratitude to the Drakensberg Boys Choir School community. He specifically thanked the Linde family, describing them as "a rare breed, the greatest human development practitioners we have been blessed to know in our lives."

A family of achievers from Drakie

Jacob is not the only high-achieving sibling in the Chidawaya family. His brother Lott works in London as Senior Solutions Marketing Manager at Vizrt a software company recognised for its pioneering work in live broadcast and video content creation technology. Their brother Dominic took a different path, running the family farm, where he oversees cattle and poultry farming alongside vegetable cultivation. Dominic also launched his own business earlier this year.

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President Ramaphosa's Silicon Valley trip focused on attracting artificial intelligence investment and forging technology partnerships that could benefit South Africa's economy. At the conclusion of the visit, Ramaphosa announced plans to develop a national AI action plan within 90 days and outlined ambitions for South Africa to become a competitive hub for AI infrastructure on the African continent.

See the post below:

Former teachers celebrate Jacob's success

The post drew warm responses from people who remembered Jacob during his school days on the Facebook page.

@Liza Joubert said:

"Jacob was a great student in my Grade 3 theory class at Drakies!"

@Judy Sorour Wellbeloved wrote:

"Jacob was an awesome, intelligent student full of ambition and potential when I taught him at Drakies. Congratulations Jacob! You are a proud ambassador."

@Nonkululeko Duma Assegai said:

"Wonderful congratulations!"

@Helen Renton added:

"Wonderful congratulations!"

@Lungelwa Dlulane shared:

"DrakieGlobalCitizenship."

More on Ramaphosa's Silicon Valley visit

Source: Briefly News