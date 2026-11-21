Hluleka Lodge in the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast shut down after years of deteriorating water supply and road infrastructure

The closure puts jobs and livelihoods at risk in one of South Africa's most rural and economically vulnerable regions

South Africans called on the provincial government to invest in tourism infrastructure before more gems are lost

Wild Coast’s Hluleka Lodge on the left and man protesting on the right. Images: Eastern Cape is beautiful/Facebook and FG Trade/Getty

Source: UGC

One of the Eastern Cape's most treasured coastal escapes has gone dark. Hluleka Lodge, nestled inside the 772-hectare Hluleka Nature Reserve along the Wild Coast, has closed its doors following years of compounding infrastructure failures that made hosting overnight guests no longer viable.

The reserve, located roughly 30 kilometres south of Port St Johns in the Ngqeleni district, was managed by the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency and drew visitors with its seven hilltop chalets overlooking the ocean. Its closure in November 2026 was confirmed after persistent water supply failures and severely deteriorated gravel access roads made operations unsustainable. A collapsed bridge further cut off reliable entry to the reserve's facilities.

Wild Coast gem lost to neglect

The impact stretches well beyond one lodge. In the rural Nyandeni and OR Tambo districts, where unemployment is chronically high, the reserve served as an economic anchor. Hospitality staff, guides, cleaners, and contract workers now face uncertain futures, while nearby informal traders, craft sellers, and small businesses lose the steady trickle of visitor spending that kept them afloat.

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Hluleka also sits along the Wild Coast hiking and eco-tourism corridor, linking routes between Coffee Bay and Port St Johns. Its absence forces tour operators to reroute travellers, weakening an already fragile tourism circuit.

The Facebook page Eastern Cape is Beautiful shared the news with a heavy heart, writing:

"It is heartbreaking that Hluleka Lodge has closed due to challenges with water supply and poor road conditions. The Eastern Cape has incredible tourism potential, yet basic infrastructure continues to hold the sector back."

See the Facebook post below:

South Africans react to the closure

Commenters on the post on the Facebook page were quick to share their thoughts and memories:

@Desiree Goosen said:

"We've spent such beautiful weekends away at Hluleka dating back 40 years or more. Wow. So sad. It's a gem of a place."

@Bheki Thole Mdelwa asked:

"Who can we talk to if we want to help? Solutions to water or any other challenge that they might have should be solved with ease, if the custodians open the door/come on board."

@Clinton Starling wrote:

"It is done by design. If we can't have it, let it rot. Once destroyed, 'we get the right people involved'."

@Nyameko Hoboyi suggested:

"Walter Sisulu University must use the lodge as a hands-on training facility and get funding locally and internationally. Such an investment can revive tourism as that will enable marine research also."

@Real INombadi noted:

"It's their booking and advertising that is the main issue."

@Siyamthanda Hashe added:

"They also don't market the places, though. I wanted to visit this place, only heard about it a year ago."

@Benjamin Bixby questioned:

"Could the owners not look at the legacy continuation and rather sell it to whoever can keep it going?"

More on news from the Eastern Cape

Source: Briefly News