Tshepiso Ledwaba from Soshanguve made history after earning a Steinway certification, becoming the first Black African to receive it

Ledwaba received a full scholarship to study piano technology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio, training in partnership with Steinway & Sons

He now leads the Unisa Piano Repair Centre and hopes to inspire more young Black South Africans into the specialised profession

People applauding on the left and a Soshanguve man, Tshepiso Ledwaba, on the right, a certified piano technician. Images: filadendron/Getty and KasiEconomy/Facebook

Source: UGC

Tshepiso Ledwaba, a man from Soshanguve township in Pretoria, made history in December 2019 when he became the first Black African to receive a Steinway piano technician certification. In over 170 years of Steinway's existence, no Black African had ever earned the credential, until Ledwaba changed that.

According to a report, his journey into music started long before the certification. In 2004, Professor Karendra Devroop, director of the Unisa Music Foundation, spotted Ledwaba at a community music event.

"He is a phenomenal singer, a wonderful vocalist; he started as a classical and African musician," said Prof. Devroop. The foundation took him under its wing, and in 2010, Unisa offered him a contract to teach children musical instruments.

It was during those teaching years that Ledwaba noticed a glaring gap. Qualified piano technicians of colour were almost impossible to find across South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"I had to teach myself to replace a spring that went astray," he recalled. "It was a light-bulb moment for me. I realised we needed more classical music technicians of colour."

A scholarship that changed everything

In 2016, John Cavanaugh, the Director of the Artists Diploma in Piano Technology at Oberlin College in Ohio, visited South Africa for an international piano competition. He asked Prof. Devroop to recommend a student for Steinway training on a full scholarship. Without hesitation, Prof. Devroop put Ledwaba forward.

Ledwaba spent three years at Oberlin, sharpening his listening and tuning skills through a certification process that included Steinway factory exams. He described the experience as surreal.

"If we have a technician who is qualified in-house, it would save Unisa a lot of money, money that it could then invest in more communities," he said.

In October 2020, Unisa established its Piano Repair Centre, with Ledwaba as head technician, responsible for repairing, maintaining, and tuning pianos.

See the Facebook post below:

Breaking barriers in a scarce field

The shortage of Black piano technicians across Africa is partly rooted in apartheid, which shut Black South Africans out of specialised trades for decades. Ledwaba noted that most available technicians, historically white, passed skills down through family lines. He believes that is slowly changing.

"Steinways are to music what premium BMWs are to autos," said Prof. Devroop, underlining the prestige attached to the work Ledwaba now does daily. Each Steinway piano is handcrafted and can cost up to $200,000.

South Africans on Facebook had plenty to say on Kasi Economy's post about Ledwaba's achievement:

@Shalom Mnyandu wrote:

"What about the ancient Mozambicans that invented the Marimba? What about the Zimbabweans that invented the Mbira, both of which inspired the Europeans to make a piano? Until when are we going to insult ourselves with ignorance?"

@William Kgasi said:

"At least something positive is coming from Sosha instead of reading about Jukujuku/Jukulyn."

@Ronnie Maronza Baloyi added:

"Thanks for putting our kasie on the international map, Ledwaba."

@Adam Howard shared:

"He's really really amazing! And the nicest guy you can meet."

@Isolde Scott wrote:

"An inspiration to all South Africans!"

@Sarah Britten said:

"Wonderful story! Piano tuning is an art, and I have great respect for anyone who can do it. Steinways are amazing (even though I'm Team Yamaha)."

More on celebrity news

Briefly News recently reported on Rihanna's latest campaign for a French luxury fashion house, which also features a very special family member.

recently reported on Rihanna's latest campaign for a French luxury fashion house, which also features a very special family member. A former Idols SA finalist has died, and police have opened cases as the investigation continues.

Bruno Mars has paid a heartfelt Instagram tribute to a family member, and fellow celebrities have sent their condolences.

Source: Briefly News