A BackaBuddy campaign for Sizwe Doncabe, the man mauled in a Westville pit bull attack, has raised more than R30 000 since 20 November

Doncabe has been bedridden since 18 November and fed intravenously as he awaits reconstructive surgery on his lower lip after being bitten by three dogs

Supporters and donors rallied behind Doncabe, with offers to cover his legal fees also coming through following an accusation against the owner of the pit bulls

Sizwe Doncabe, a bin picker working the streets of Westville, is fighting to recover in hospital after a brutal pit bull attack left him unable to eat or speak properly. South Africans have responded with an outpouring of support following the pit bull owner's interview.

Pit bull attack victim gets help from SA. Image: Brett A / Pexels

Source: UGC

A BackaBuddy campaign set up in his name raised close to R35 000 by 22 November. Kyle van Reneen organised the fundraiser and is working with non-profit organisation LetsFixSA to manage the campaign on Doncabe's behalf. His support comes after the pit bulls' owner gave an interview following the attack.

According to Highway Mail, Van Reneen also noted that some individuals had reached out wanting to cover Doncabe's legal fees entirely, though he was still awaiting confirmation by email. Doncabe, who is originally from Mzumbe and has no fixed address in Durban, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday, 18 November. He told the Highway Mail he has been bedridden since then, struggling to speak through the pain. Because he cannot eat, he is being fed intravenously while he waits for reconstructive surgery on his lower lip, which sustained severe damage in the attack.

He said he had been working in that part of Westville for around six months or more and was well known in the area. Local security guards were familiar with him, and he had spoken to one of them just the day before the attack. He added that he had seen the dogs before but only ever indoors, never outside on a public road. He was not on the owner's property when the attack happened and said no words were exchanged between him and the dog owner before the animals were on him.

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An anonymous donor on the campaign page described Doncabe as "one of the peaceful bin pickers in the area. Always ready to give a smile. Always neatly placing and tying the bin bag just as they found it. In fact, Westville is safe with these guys around." See the BackaBuddy campaign for Sizwe Doncabe by clicking here.

Sizwe Doncabe works as a scrap collector in the area. Image: Williams Huerta

Source: UGC

Mzansi stands behind Sizwe Doncabe

Supporters voiced their feelings on the Highway Mail's Facebook post:

Banele Mntungwa said:

"Speedy recovery, old man."

Lydia Newton wrote:

"We believe you, right from the beginning. Stay strong, the law is on your side."

Tanya Jacobs added:

"Pit bulls in the wrong hands are dangerous. Pitbulls did what pitbulls do. I don't like the breed, but the blame is on the owner. May the whole truth come to light."

Other Briefly News stories about pit bull attacks

Heavily pregnant Tacoma mother Renee Wilson survived a brutal mauling by two loose pit bulls while shielding her pet chihuahua on her due date in July 2026.

Following the fatal mauling of a Rustenburg worker by two pit bulls at his workplace in April 2024, COSATU called for a national ban on breeding the dogs, while South Africans online demanded strict criminal prosecution and prison sentences for negligent owners.

A Cape Town mother, Faziela Swartz, succumbed to her injuries in hospital on 3 February 2026 after being fatally mauled by her own two pit bulls in her backyard.

Source: Briefly News