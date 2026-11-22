ZuluBoy took home the Social Media Child Influencer of the Year award at the SASMAs on 20 November

The young content creator is known for his viral 'ma parents' catchphrase, which has taken South Africa by storm

Fans flooded the comments with pride, with many noting he recently lost his father

ZuluBoy, the young South African content creator famous for his "ma parents" catchphrase, won the Social Media Child Influencer of the Year award at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) on 20 November.

ZuluBoy walked away as the winner of the SASMA award. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

The moment was captured in event footage shared by Goodwill Thomo on Facebook, showing ZuluBoy standing on an award show stage bathed in purple lighting, flanked by presenters. The clip quickly spread across social media, with thousands of South Africans celebrating the milestone.

Kid influencer ZuluBoy built his following through his disarmingly funny and relatable videos, most of them centred on everyday family dynamics. His signature habit of calling adults "parents" rather than "mom" or "dad" became a cultural moment of its own, with fans across age groups picking up the phrase. The win felt personal for many who have followed his journey. Several commenters noted that the milestone carries extra weight because ZuluBoy lost his father just two to three months before the award ceremony, as his mother shared the funeral procession on Facebook in September 2026. Watch ZuluBoy collect his award at the SASMAs:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi celebrates ZuluBoy's SASMA night

South Africans in the comments on Goodwill Thomo's Facebook reel had a lot to say:

Sneh Amanda Gasa wrote:

"And he just lost his dad 2/3 months ago. I'm sure he would have been a proud dad. Well done, boy"

Zodwa Zoe Modimola shared:

"And because of him, my 20-year-old calls me 'parents' 😭"

Fikile Msomi said:

"Our teacher right there."

Zikhona Jantjies added:

"Oh mani uTeacher wama parents 💐 I wish his dad was there to celebrate with him 🥹"

Ntombekhaya Tembu wrote:

"Congratulations boyza and mommy, I almost didn't recognise umother."

Philesia Barnard said:

"It takes a village to raise a child… this one has found his tribe."

Sibongile Selani joked:

"Parents, the teacher will be very strict next year, prepare yourselves."

Other Briefly News stories on viral Eastern Cape toddler sensation ZuluBoy

Four-year-old Eastern Cape toddler ZuluBoy gained international attention in January 2026 after an American content creator reacted warmly to his viral food-prank video in which he respectfully confronted his mother for throwing fruit onto his plate.

Young ZuluBoy had South Africans in stitches on TikTok in August 2026 by effortlessly switching between his South African and American accents while delivering a passionate lecture to his mother on the daily health benefits of drinking milk.

A December 2025 Facebook clip delighted viewers by capturing four-year-old ZuluBoy lowering his voice to whisper every detail of his uncle Sikelela’s secret girlfriend to his mother, citing the heart emoji next to her contact name and hearing him call her "baby."

Source: Briefly News