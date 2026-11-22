Moolungisi Maseko was paid R3 million by the Road Accident Fund after a 2018 road accident

Maseko used a large portion of his payout to install running water for over 100 homes in Mooiplaas village

The Mpumalanga community had gone without running water for 15 years before Maseko stepped in

Moolungisi Maseko, a man from Mooiplaas village in Mpumalanga, spent more than a third of his Road Accident Fund payout to solve a water crisis his local municipality had ignored for over a decade. His community has since rewarded him with a seat on the village council.

A man in Mpumalanga was elected as a councillor after bringing water to his village. Image: CoolStoryBru

Source: TikTok

Maseko was involved in a road accident in 2018 and received a R3 million payout from the Road Accident Fund as compensation. Rather than spending the money on himself, he set aside R1.3 million in 2024 to bring running water to his village. By the time the project was complete, more than 100 homes had access to water for the first time in 15 years.

The scale of what Maseko achieved privately is striking when measured against what the government failed to deliver. For over a decade and a half, residents of Mooiplaas went without a basic service that most South Africans take for granted. CoolStoryBru reported that no municipal project, tender, or intervention closed that gap. One man with a personal settlement did.

Maseko was subsequently elected as a councillor for Mooiplaas, a vote of confidence from the very community he had served. The story was also picked up by the Sunday Times, drawing national attention to the gesture. Watch the video that sparked the conversation below:

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Mzansi applauds Mooiplaas councillor

South Africans had a great deal to say in the comments:

Graham Cowley said:

"This gentleman should get the highest office - President!"

Louis Nyiri wrote:

"Give this man a Bell's."

Mokomane Minah Sarah commented:

"This one deserves it; he has a good heart."

Idani Nicholus noted:

"That's very good for the community to elect him. The government tender would have been 15 million upwards."

Mtshana WoMbuyisa WamaBongwa wrote:

"That's a good example of true patriotism."

Gareth Summers added:

"Well done, Sir, well-deserved councillor, your community is in safe hands."

Amanda Schoeman said:

"He will be blessed!!! Doing much more for the country than all our officials ever will!!!"

Other Briefly News stories about philanthropy

Wits University’s Centre on African Philanthropy and Social Investment partnered with four youth-led organisations, including singer Azana’s Makhosazana Foundation, in March 2026 to donate to learners walking long distances in rural communities.

The Mashawana Foundation sparked both heartfelt praise and online debate in December 2025 after sharing a TikTok video of brothers distributing essential festive grocery packs to 3,000 elderly residents in Limpopo.

Johannesburg single mother and entrepreneur Fikile Ndaba shared in September 2023 how she channels a portion of proceeds from her two pie shops into her son’s namesake Enzo Foundation to donate school shoes and assist under-resourced communities.

Source: Briefly News