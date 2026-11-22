Mpumalanga police recovered a white Lamborghini during an intelligence-driven operation in White River on 20 November 2026

The luxury vehicle had been reported stolen in Durban North, KwaZulu-Natal, back in 2021 and was found without number plates

Officers also discovered a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW in the same garage, and no arrests have been made

A white Lamborghini missing for five years has been found tucked away inside a private estate in White River, Mpumalanga. The South African Police Service announced the find on 21 November 2026, confirming the vehicle had been seized following an intelligence-led operation the day before.

Lamborghini stolen years ago found by SAPS. Image: Vladislav Anchuk / Pexels

Source: UGC

Acting on a tip-off, members of the Provincial Anti-Hijacking Team (Ehlanzeni), Crime Intelligence, and other law enforcement agencies converged on a residential property within an estate in the White River area. Inside the garage, they found not one but three luxury vehicles: a Mercedes-Benz, a BMW, and the white Lamborghini.

The Lamborghini stood out immediately. It had no registration plates, and further checks revealed it matched a vehicle reported stolen in Durban North, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2021. The car was confiscated for further investigation. SAPS confirmed that no arrests have been made, and police are still working to track down the owner of the property where the vehicles were found. Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise praised the team for the successful recovery. In South Africa, new and recent Lamborghini Huracán listings generally range from around R5,200,000 to R15,999,995, depending on the exact variant and condition (with general South African market listings starting just under R5 million). See the SAPS post about the discovery below:

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South Africans react to stolen Lamborghini find

The discovery got South Africans talking, with many cracking jokes while others raised eyebrows about the circumstances:

Sello Matladi wrote:

"Who goes to steal this car, mara?"

Rorisang Makhafula Mphahlele joked:

"Stealing drums is not a problem, the problem is finding a place to play them 😭😂🥁"

Motlokoa Motlokoa said:

"I should just believe that no car is safe from thieves if they can steal a Lamborghini, then my Tazz is nothing."

Boh Boo shared:

"The owner has been sleeping at night knowing their whole Lamborghini was stolen 😩 yoh I would be dead."

Sbu AJ raised a different angle:

"But what if the car wasn't stolen in the first place, to find out the owner relocated the car in 2021 deliberately to claim insurance at that time; meanwhile, he had a property in White River. The car tells a story that it has been well taken care of where it was. It's rare for these to get stolen. It's South Africa, bro; the owner now wants to use or sell the car without being investigated himself for fraud insurance claims."

Other Briefly News stories about major SAPS arrests

Three young suspects aged 18 and 19 were arrested in Winterveldt on 13 November 2026 and charged with kidnapping and armed robbery after a Springs buyer lured by a R20,000 Suzuki Swift advert on Facebook Marketplace was ambushed and held against his will, prompting Tshwane police to urge online shoppers to meet sellers at police stations.

Limpopo’s Public Order Policing unit arrested two suspects aged 26 and 30 in Polokwane in December 2024 after catching them with 12 cellphones pickpocketed from revellers during a festival at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

A joint SAPS and SANDF cross-border operation in Limpopo between September and October 2026 led to six arrests and the seizure of R9.6 million in contraband, including 10 Zimbabwe-bound stolen vehicles worth R3.9 million alongside illicit cigarettes and controlled medicines valued at R5.7 million.

Source: Briefly News