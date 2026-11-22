A Cape Town councillor called for urgent intervention after a series of robberies and stabbings on the Lion's Head trail

Within minutes, the same suspect allegedly robbed a total of four tourists further up the Lion's Head trail near the paragliding mat

Hikers and residents flooded the post with concerns about safety on one of Cape Town's most visited mountain trails

A Cape Town councillor has sounded the alarm over a string of violent incidents on the Lion's Head hiking trail. He called on three separate authorities to work together and restore safety on the mountain.

Councillor Emre Uygun shared an alert about crimes at Lion's Head. Image: Atosan / Getty Images / Councillor Emre Uygun / Facebook

Source: UGC

Councillor Emre Uygun posted a public warning on Facebook on 20 November, urging residents and tourists to remain vigilant on one of the city's most beloved trails. He said hikers should not have to fear being assaulted, stabbed or robbed while out on the mountain.

In the first incident, a male and female hiker were approached by a lone male suspect. The man offered to assist the couple with his torch before turning on them. A group of four hikers stumbled upon the scene and immediately helped with first aid before escorting the injured man down the mountain. They contacted the SANParks helpline, which dispatched police and an ambulance. The Good Samaritans could not wait and drove the victim to hospital themselves.

Within roughly 15 minutes, the same suspect reportedly continued further up the trail and robbed three tourists near the paragliding mat. No injuries were reported in this second incident, but the group lost all their belongings. Two other hiking groups passed the suspect without being targeted between the two attacks. Uygun urged the public to avoid hiking alone, particularly during quieter hours, and to report suspicious activity to 021 480 7700 or 10111. His post ended with the phrase "Take Back Our Mountains," a line that resonated with many in the comments section, where hikers described their own experiences and fears. Read Councillor Uygun's full public warning on Facebook:

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Cape Town hikers respond after crimes

The post drew strong reactions from people who hike the trail regularly:

Marita Sabatier asked:

"Is it normal to go hiking up Lion's Head that time of night? Innocent question, don't mean anything by it."

Simon Brehany shared:

"I got robbed there waaaay back in 2004. In hindsight, I don't think I should have been so passive that day, but one never knows how a situation can pan out."

Sadia Davidson advised:

"Never hike alone; rather in groups for ur own safety."

Lesley Stuart warned:

"People should not walk on the mountain after 6 pm until it's sorted anyway."

Mark Zuckerman declared:

"Time for ordinary people to take action!"

Zita Whittaker wrote:

"Something seriously needs to change. And if we all stand together and put immense pressure on the powers that be, they must act."

Other Briefly News stories about major SAPS arrests

Limpopo’s Public Order Policing unit arrested two suspects aged 26 and 30 in Polokwane in December 2024 after catching them with cellphones at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

A joint SAPS and SANDF cross-border operation in Limpopo between September and October 2026 led to six arrests and the seizure of 10 Zimbabwe-bound stolen vehicles.

Young South African tourists, documented by TikToker @sibonelo_4k in November 2026, had their Cape Town getaway ruined on 6 October after thieves smashed their car window.

Source: Briefly News