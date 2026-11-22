Travel creator Http.dainah.p shared a video guide spotlighting budget-friendly spots across Gauteng for under R100

The video features Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens in Roodepoort and the free Munro Viewpoint in Upper Houghton

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say about the picks, from safety concerns to jokes about fuel costs

A scene of Johannesburg on the left, and a woman looking at a waterfall on the right. Images: Jon Hicks/Getty and Http.dainah.p/Facebook

Source: UGC

A Johannesburg travel creator is proving that exploring the city does not have to cost a fortune. Http.dainah.p, a South African content creator with over 213,000 followers across platforms, posted a reel on 28 October 2026 rounding up scenic spots in Gauteng that cost R100 or less to visit.

The video highlights four spots worth knowing about. Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens in Roodepoort tops the list, with entry fees set at R90 for adults during off-peak periods and R100 during peak season. Students pay R50, children between six and 18 pay R35, and kids under six get in free. Pensioners also visit free every Tuesday, according to the South African National Biodiversity Institute.

Free spots worth the drive

For those who want to stretch their rand even further, three of the four spots in the video cost nothing to enter. The Johannesburg Botanical Gardens in Randburg offers open green spaces, picnic spots, and walking paths at no charge. Northcliff Eco Park in Randburg is also free, though one viewer flagged that the park could do with better fencing. The Munro Viewpoint in Upper Houghton rounds out the list, offering sweeping views over the city without spending a cent.

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Watch the full travel guide reel on Facebook.

Joburgers react to the budget guide

The video on her Facebook page sparked lively debate in the comments, with viewers cracking jokes and raising real concerns:

@Future Bear asked:

"Including or excluding fuel?"

@Dino Greaver added:

"Then you've spent R400 on fuel for the day 😭😂😂"

@Fabi Fabi joked:

"You mean things to SEE for under R100 😂"

@Bennie Bollar Banda pointed out:

"Northcliff Eco Park, Randburg 📍"

@Pamela Covet Bird asked:

"Eco park? By the water tank?"

@Noah Nkuna raised a concern:

"The Northcliff Eco Park needs a bit of fencing; it's not very safe there."

@Arno RadicalRapterex Marx added:

"All those places are nice, but you will get robbed so easily there, so it's best to just take a R100 and nothing else."

For anyone planning a trip, Joburg.co.za.

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